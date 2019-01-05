 World's most-prized fish sold for R43 million at Tokyo auction | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Priced out

    Apple may have priced itself out of the shrinking Chinese smartphone market.

  • Seeds of potential

    Can SA's stagnating sorghum industry be revived? asks Wandile Sihlobo.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

World's most-prized fish sold for R43 million at Tokyo auction

Jan 05 2019 08:43
Tsuyoshi Inajima, Bloomberg
The 278-kilogram bluefin tuna

The 278-kilogram bluefin tuna (Photographer: Keith Bedford/Bloomberg)

Related Articles

Asia markets fall again as Tokyo gets 2019 off to nightmare start

Nissan's Greg Kelly granted bail after month in Tokyo jail

Tokyo stocks open lower on worries over US budget, growth

Ghosn lawyer challenges latest financial misconduct allegations

 

One of the world’s most expensive fish just got pricier.

A 278-kilogram bluefin tuna sold for $3.1m (R43m) at a Tokyo fish market Saturday. The record price - which equates to about $5 000 a pound - is more than double the previous high set in 2013, according to Masayuki Fukuda, an official in charge of trading operations at the Tokyo market.

The record-topping fish was caught off Oma in northern Japan. It was sold on the first day of auction sales for 2019 at a center close to Tokyo Bay that opened in October following the relocation of the city’s main fish market in Tsukiji, near the upscale shopping area of Ginza.

The Kiyomura Corporation, which runs the Sushizanmai restaurant chain across Japan, made the winning bid, the Nikkei newspaper reported. The high-priced tuna will be served at regular prices at a Sushizanmai outlet in Tsukiji later on Saturday, the report said, estimating that the fish may cost an average of more than $200 per serving.

tokyo  |  tuna
NEXT ON FIN24X

Eskom is said to extend job cuts beyond top tier of management

2019-01-04 18:26

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
R45m spent on maintenance of ministerial houses in Pretoria, CT in single year Apple's bombshell raises questions over tech giant's future Eskom is said to extend job cuts beyond top tier of management Rand extends gains against dollar, JSE positive Markets WRAP: Rand breaks below the R14/$ mark
Eskom says coal stocks have improved, but load shedding risk remains Wandile Sihlobo: Can SA’s stagnating sorghum industry be revived? WATCH: Apple's bombshell raises questions over tech giant's future Ministers owe hundreds of months of back rent for residences 12 dawn raids cost Competition Commission R57m in payments to service providers

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How are you budgeting for the festive season?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...