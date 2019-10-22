We’re currently experiencing serious technical problems on the site, and as a result are unable to update the news – even though our market data is running as per normal. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to be up and running again this evening. Thank you for your patience in this regard.
– David McKay (editor) & team
WATCH: EU has done all in its power for orderly Brexit, says Juncker
6 minutes ago
Struggling power utility Eskom will take centre stage at this year's mini budget
Related links:
Voting Booth
What do you think about private healthcare in SA?
|
NHI can't come fast enough
8%
69
votes
8
|
I don't use private healthcare
5%
41
votes
5
|
I am happy with my provider(s)
51%
432
votes
51
|
Let's hope the Health Market Inquiry leads to reforms
36%
301
votes
36
Previous results · Suggest a vote