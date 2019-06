The 10 candidates who got the required 8 nominations from their colleagues in the House of Commons to take part in the contest were: Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Esther McVey, Jeremy Hunt, Mark Harper, Matt Hancock, Sajid Javid, Andrea Leadsom and Rory Stewart.

The result of the first round of voting will be announced at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Cheryl Gillan, one of the Conservative lawmakers overseeing the election, told reporters. - (Bloomberg)