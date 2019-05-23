 WATCH: China's Xi: Prepare for difficult times | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Brexit Blues

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's premiership is hanging by a thread.

  • Downsizing

    President Ramaphosa is set to merge two economic ministries, according to sources.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

WATCH: China's Xi: Prepare for difficult times

May 23 2019 13:12
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech dur

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 20, 2018. (NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)

Related Articles

WATCH: After Huawei, US may blacklist more China tech

WATCH: US is underestimating Huawei, says founder

WATCH: Apple would be targeted if China retaliates

Chinese diplomat jokes that Huawei 'has cut Apple into pieces'

 

us  |  china  |  trade war  |  economy
NEXT ON FIN24X

Reserve Bank again keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.75%

15 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Steinhoff faces German mass investor action as court opens case PwC Southern Africa appoints Shirley Machaba as its first woman CEO WATCH: Queen shown how self-service machine works WATCH: Zimbabwe outages plunge businesses into darkness 'Open for business' Zimbabwe has little to show for $27 billion
Ferial Haffajee: Ramaphosa set to merge two economic ministries Eskom keeps investors in the dark as debt speculation mounts Fuel in Zimbabwe will now cost over R20 a litre Dirty coal: Eskom admits it has no budgets or plans for decommissioning its older coal powered stations World’s biggest miner sees coal's era ending in shift to the battery age

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Trump’s administration has threatened to choke Huawei, hitting some of its biggest component makers. What are you most concerned about??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...