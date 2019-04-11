We’re currently experiencing serious technical problems on the site, and as a result are unable to update the news – even though our market data is running as per normal. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to be up and running again this evening. Thank you for your patience in this regard.
– David McKay (editor) & team
WATCH: Leave Brexit to us - Avengers
Apr 11 2019 18:38
Voting Booth
Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?
|
Yes, progress is being made
10%
317
votes
10
|
I don't know, but I hope so
29%
931
votes
29
|
No, it's too late
61%
1977
votes
61
Previous results · Suggest a vote