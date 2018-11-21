 Theresa May plans last minute Brussels dash to save Brexit summit | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Last minute

    Theresa May has planned a last minute Brussels dash to save the Brexit summit

  • Waiting to let go

    PIC boss Dan Matjila has offered to step down, but only in April 2019.

  • Eskom capacity

    Eskom faces structural problems - its ability to supply power is at its lowest in years.

Loading...

Theresa May plans last minute Brussels dash to save Brexit summit

Nov 21 2018 22:34
Tim Ross, Ian Wishart and Nikos Chrysoloras, Bloomberg
British Prime Mininster Theresa May delivers a Bre

British Prime Mininster Theresa May delivers a Brexit statement at Downing Street on November 14, 2018 in London (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Related Articles

May heads to Brussels to fix post-Brexit plan in time for summit

Bid to topple British PM Theresa May falters as Tory lawmaker revolt struggles

The best Brexit memes: Cats, dumpster fires and car crashes

May prepares to ask business to back her deal: Brexit Update

 

UK and European negotiators are working through the night to hammer out the final part of the Brexit deal as Theresa May fights to keep a crunch summit on Sunday on track.

Prime Minister Theresa May met EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels and the pair made progress on the terms of the agreement, according to officials on both sides.

But the text is still not finished. After meeting Juncker for one hour and 50 minutes, May announced that she will return to Brussels for last minute talks on Saturday, just a day before EU leaders are due to sign off on the deal. That wasn’t expected.

Negotiating teams are now planning to work through the night on Wednesday to get the draft accord ready, one official said.

"We have given direction to our negotiators this evening. The work on those issues will now start immediately," May told the BBC. "I believe we have been able to give sufficient direction for them to be able to resolve those remaining issues."

If they don’t, there’s a chance EU leaders could cancel the gathering, which would deal a major blow to May’s hopes of concluding the negotiations by the end of November.

Midnight tonight

EU diplomats in Brussels were told to expect the draft political declaration by midnight on Wednesday, and EU envoys were due to discuss the text on Thursday morning, a person familiar with the matter said. It’s unclear whether a draft - or at least parts of it - will be circulated, following the failure to resolve outstanding issues.

Officials had warned that if the text wasn’t ready by the Thursday morning, then the summit was at risk. Still, EU deadlines have a habit of slipping.

A handful of tricky issues remain outstanding in the 20-page outline of the future trade and security agreement between Britain and the EU. These include the future of Gibraltar, over which Spain wants a say, fishing rights, and security.

The EU’s two most powerful countries, Germany and France, are divided over the Sunday summit. While German chancellor Angela Merkel refuses to go unless the deal is already sealed, French President Emmanuel Macron wants the opportunity to discuss the text himself, rather than leave it to lower-level officials, diplomats with knowledge of the discussions said.

At home, May’s political position remains precarious. She is battling adversaries in her own Conservative Party who are plotting to oust her while members of her Cabinet are pushing her get a better deal.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

theresa may  |  uk  |  eu  |  uk economy  |  brexit
NEXT ON FIN24X

Five parting shots from Gordhan at the Zondo commission

2018-11-21 22:01

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
What Momentum's about-turn means for clients Momentum CEO: This is why we were right to reject the R2.4m life policy claim Momentum to pay out death benefit to widow of slain policy holder Analysis: Eskom capacity at lowest in years Axed SARS commissioner Moyane may testify at state capture inquiry
From Bell Pottinger to street politics, here are 6 key quotes from Gordhan's testimony to Zondo Dis-Chem plans for festive season amid warning of 'intensifying' strike New Steinhoff CEO 'largely untainted by the stink' - author of Steinhoff book Momentum to pay out death benefit to widow of slain policy holder INFOGRAPHIC: Here's where you're most likely to find a job

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Was Momentum fair when rejecting R2.4m insurance claim?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...