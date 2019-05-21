 Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant chains are headed for insolvency | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Android Ban

    Top US tech giants have begun cutting off vital Huawei supplies.

  • Eskom Debt

    The power utility must collect what it is owed by municipalities, says Tito Mboweni.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant chains are headed for insolvency

May 21 2019 14:37
Deirdre Hipwell, Bloomberg

Jamie Oliver (File, AFP)

Related Articles

Labour's Corbyn moves closer to backing second Brexit referendum

UK Plc counts cost of Brexit as politicians ‘chase rainbows’

Theresa May confident of making a Liverpool-style comeback in Europe

 

Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain moved to begin insolvency procedures, leaving 1 300 jobs at risk after failing to turn around its performance.

The UK celebrity chef’s company filed notice in the High Court for administration. The proceedings involve 25 Jamie’s Italian, Barbecoa steakhouse and Fifteen eateries in the UK but not the international division.

Oliver has tried to revive his restaurant business for the past few years amid a tough consumer market, intense competition and rising costs. Last year the chef, who has built up a large television following, completed a company voluntary arrangement of his Jamie’s Italian brand. Such a procedure allows a business to cut shops and slash rents, but that was not enough.

“I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade,” Oliver said in a statement.

Oliver’s restaurants are the latest victims of a shakeout that’s spread to Britain’s casual-dining business after hitting the likes of Applebee’s, TGI Friday’s and Ruby Tuesday in the US. UK chains such as Byron Hamburgers, Gaucho, Carluccio’s, Prezzo and Strada have all restructured over the past few years.

News of the impending administration was first reported by Sky News.

jamie oliver
NEXT ON FIN24X

PIC inquiry: R5.2 billion Karan Beef deal 'in limbo' amid whisteblower claims

20 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fuel in Zimbabwe will now cost over R20 a litre Trump Huawei ban ripples across industry as supplies halted Mboweni on Eskom debt: collect money owed by municipalities Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant chains are headed for insolvency In or out? Mboweni looks set to retain key post, say sources
Two ex-SARS officials sentenced to 3 years in jail for R200 000 bribe AYO valuation a 'thumbsuck' former exec concedes, as PIC inquiry continues WhatsApp urges users to update after spyware hacking report EFF's 'libellous' Kieswetter claims against Manuel impairs tax morality, court hears Platinum miners brace for labour clash in early Ramaphosa test

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Do you think government can solve the Eskom crisis?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...