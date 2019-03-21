Brexit standoff takes UK to edge of no-deal as May seeks delay

Theresa May gambled on a desperate bid to get her Brexit
deal approved by Parliament, as a standoff with the European Union (EU) drove
Britain to the brink of an economically disastrous no-deal divorce.
The premier heads to the European Council meeting in
Brussels on Thursday to push a demand her EU counterparts have already said she
can’t have until she persuades the UK Parliament to support the Brexit deal
they struck with her: a one-off, three-month delay to Britain’s departure.
The deadlock over how long to delay the UK’s exit from the
EU plunges the country deeper into a political crisis that now seems likely to
push the Brexit endgame into the final hours before next week’s deadline.
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, was
also slated to travel to Brussels on Thursday to make the case for an
alternative to May’s withdrawal plan.
Under pressure from euroskeptic Conservatives, the prime
minister formally proposed delaying Britain’s exit from the EU until June 30.
But the bloc warned if she can’t persuade members of
Parliament to vote for her deal in the next nine days, the choice will be a
prolonged extension or leaving without a deal.
In a address to the nation from her 10 Downing Street office
on Wednesday, May hinted she could even resign rather than agree to a lengthy
postponement that would keep the UK in the bloc beyond the middle of the year.
'Had enough'
"I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than 30
June," May said. The fact that the UK won’t leave the bloc on schedule on
March 29 is "a matter of great personal regret for me," she said.
"Of this I am absolutely sure: you the public have had
enough," May said. "You want this stage of the Brexit process to be
over and done with. I agree."
European Council President Donald Tusk said such a short
Brexit extension would only be possible if Parliament agrees to enact the
existing divorce deal – which it’s twice overwhelmingly rejected – by the
existing exit day of March 29, giving May just over a week to convince members
of Parliament to change their minds and vote for her plan.
Early signs are that May has repelled MPs she needs to
convince. Lisa Nandy, a Labour lawmaker who has previously suggested she could
be won over, told ITV’s "Peston" show that "there is absolutely
no chance" May will win support after Wednesday’s statement. And Tory
rank-and-file lawmaker Phillip Lee told the same show that May’s approach had
"backfired."
The EU has already penciled in an emergency summit for next
week when it could propose a long extension to the negotiations, but with
conditions attached, potentially including ripping up May’s proposal, calling a
British election and even a second referendum.
Despite the warnings from Brussels, EU officials said
averting a calamitous no-deal split is now the priority. The bloc is very
unlikely to push the UK out on March 29 with no safety net because a chaotic
exit would damage them too, the officials said.
May appeared to have ignored advice from European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker in making her decision. He told the prime
minister in a telephone call on Wednesday morning that the latest end-date for
a short extension was May 23, when EU Parliament elections start, according to
his spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva.
EU ambassadors in Brussels discussed on Wednesday what the
conclusions of Thursday’s summit on Brexit should say, according to a person
familiar with the matter. The envoys agreed that the statement will be friendly
but tough, the person said, asking not to be named.
EU leaders are likely to be asked to agree the wording of
the summit conclusions themselves instead of having a draft prepared by aides
in advance. That means it’s likely to be a long night, the person said.
'Worst moment'
In Parliament on Wednesday, May was accused of reneging on
pledges she and her ministers made a week ago.
Then, in order to help win crucial votes in Parliament, the
government indicated that if the House of Commons hadn’t approved her Brexit deal
by now, she’d request a longer extension.
One of the most excoriating critiques during a debate forced
by the opposition Labour Party came from the normally mild-mannered former
Attorney General Dominic Grieve, a member of her own Conservative Party. He
accused her government of "fast running out" of integrity and said
May’s question-and-answer session in Parliament on Wednesday "was the
worst moment" in his 22 years as an MP.
"I have never felt more shame to be a member of the
Conservative Party or to be asked to lend her support," Grieve said.
"She spent most of her time castigating the House for
its misconduct. At no stage did she pause to consider whether in fact it is the
way she is leading this government which might be contributing to this
situation."
He added that he could have "wept to see her reduced to
these straits, and wept to see the extent to which she was now zigzagging all
over the place rather than standing up for what the national interest must be."
Before her address to the nation, May met with opposition
leaders, including those of the Scottish National Party, the Welsh party Plaid
Cymru, and the Liberal Democrats.
But main opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn walked
out apparently in protest at the presence of Chuka Umunna, who quit Labour last
month and now speaks for an 11-strong group of former Labour and Conservative
lawmakers. Those who did attend said the premier showed no sign of budging.
"She remains astonishingly intransigent, and continues
to try to bully MPs into a choice between her deal or no deal," said Liz
Saville Roberts, Westminster leader of Plaid Cymru.
Corbyn later held a 20-minute call with the premier, after
which he said "she is in complete denial about the scale of the crisis we
are facing and unable to offer the leadership the country needs." He
called her approach "unacceptable and reckless."
The government has promised MPs it will put forward a motion
in the House of Commons on Monday, which they can use to explore different
models of Brexit, and a government official indicated a third vote on the
Brexit deal may be held on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.