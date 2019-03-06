 Markets LIVE: Rand back to R14.20/$ | Fin24
Markets LIVE: Rand back to R14.20/$

2019-03-06 08:29

Fin24 team

The GDP data released yesterday was positive for the rand, but a strong dollar has forced it back to R14.20/$.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Last Updated at 09:16
08:29

The rand dipped slightly on Wednesday morning after strengthening on Tuesday following the release of GDP data.

In a morning note to clients, TreasuryONE had this to say: "GDP data released yesterday was positive for the rand and we saw the currency trade down to 14.1150, but the strong dollar has forced the rand back to 14.2050 this morning.

"The dollar is being driven by rising US Treasury yields, expectations of positive news on the trade front and good economic data. We have the Dollar trading at 1.1297 against the Euro and 1.3133 against the Pound.

"The 10y bond yield is up at 2.706% and the 30y at 3.076% while US stocks closed marginally lower across all three the indices."

Precious metals have lost some of their lustre, the note added, with gold trading at $1 287.10 and palladium at $1 515.65. Brent is off its recent highs at $65.40.

Brought to you by TreasuryONE
