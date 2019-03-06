Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Rand back to R14.20/$
2019-03-06 08:29
The GDP data released yesterday was positive for the rand, but a strong dollar has forced it back to R14.20/$.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:16
The rand dipped slightly on Wednesday morning after
strengthening on Tuesday following the release of GDP data.
In a morning note to clients, TreasuryONE had this to say:
"GDP data released yesterday was positive for the rand
and we saw the currency trade down to 14.1150, but the strong dollar has forced
the rand back to 14.2050 this morning.
"The dollar is being driven by rising US Treasury
yields, expectations of positive news on the trade front and good economic
data. We have the Dollar trading at 1.1297 against the Euro and 1.3133 against
the Pound.
"The 10y bond yield is up at 2.706% and the 30y at
3.076% while US stocks closed marginally lower across all three the indices."
Precious metals have lost some of their lustre, the note
added, with gold trading at $1 287.10 and palladium at $1 515.65. Brent is off
its recent highs at $65.40.
Brought to you by
TreasuryONE