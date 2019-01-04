 Markets LIVE: Asia markets fall again as Tokyo gets 2019 off to nightmare start | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Markets LIVE: Asia markets fall again as Tokyo gets 2019 off to nightmare start

2019-01-04 08:32

Fin24 team

There was no respite for Asian investors Friday as most regional markets suffered more losses, with Tokyo tanking 3% and technology firms taking another hiding after Apple's shock revenue warning.

Markets
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 08:53
08:33

Asia markets fall again as Tokyo gets 2019 off to nightmare start

There was no respite for Asian investors Friday as most regional markets suffered more losses, with Tokyo tanking 3% and technology firms taking another hiding after Apple's shock revenue warning.

The new year has proved so far to be anything but happy on trading floors as dealers face a confluence of issues including the China-US trade war, China's stuttering economy, the US government shutdown and Brexit.

Apple has been the source of angst this week after it slashed its revenue forecasts blaming weak Chinese demand for its iPhones and citing the tariffs spat between Washington and Beijing.

The US tech titan plunged 10% Wednesday - wiping $75 billion off its value - in response to the announcement and analysts said the fact such a usually safe firm was feeling the pinch was a sign of deeper problems in the global economy.
08:32

Tokyo's Nikkei falls over 3% in opening trade

Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged more than 3% in opening trade Friday, hit by a surge in the yen and sell-offs on Wall Street amid worries over the US economy.

In its first trading session of 2019, the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 3.32%, or 665.37 points, to 19 349.40 as it was catching up with other markets after the New Year's break. The broader Topix index lost 2.93%, or 43.72 points, to 1 450.37.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Relief for motorists as fuel price decrease kicks in Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Francois Groepe resigns Ramaphosa should rely on proven recipe to appoint new Reserve Bank Deputy Governor - analyst Eskom says coal stocks have improved, but load shedding risk remains Barrick's new CEO says gold industry shake-up is just starting
ANALYSIS: From bewildering to chaotic, here comes 2019... Why holiday spending makes it easier for fraudsters to scam you BMW faces criminal probe in South Korea over engine fires Top 3 risks to long-term family wealth - report FEATURE: Telkom has a new customer service head, so why are customers still complaining?

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How are you budgeting for the festive season?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...