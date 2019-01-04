Fin24 team
Markets LIVE: Asia markets fall again as Tokyo gets 2019 off to nightmare start
2019-01-04 08:32
There was no respite for Asian investors Friday as most regional markets suffered more losses, with Tokyo tanking 3% and technology firms taking another hiding after Apple's shock revenue warning.
The new year has proved so far to be anything but happy on trading floors as dealers face a confluence of issues including the China-US trade war, China's stuttering economy, the US government shutdown and Brexit.
Apple has been the source of angst this week after it slashed its revenue forecasts blaming weak Chinese demand for its iPhones and citing the tariffs spat between Washington and Beijing.
The US tech titan plunged 10% Wednesday - wiping $75 billion off its value - in response to the announcement and analysts said the fact such a usually safe firm was feeling the pinch was a sign of deeper problems in the global economy.
Tokyo's Nikkei falls over 3% in opening trade
Tokyo's key Nikkei index plunged more than 3% in opening trade Friday, hit by a surge in the yen and sell-offs on Wall Street amid worries over the US economy.
In its first trading session of 2019, the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 3.32%, or 665.37 points, to 19 349.40 as it was catching up with other markets after the New Year's break. The broader Topix index lost 2.93%, or 43.72 points, to 1 450.37.