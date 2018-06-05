NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

South Africa's first-quarter GDP data may knock 'Ramaphoria'

28 minutes ago
Bloomberg

Related Articles

Weak economic growth expected for first quarter – economist

Senegal's economy almost a third bigger after data overhaul

Goldman Sachs increasingly optimistic about SA

IMF sees strong GDP growth for sub-Saharan Africa but warns on debt

 

South Africa’s quarter-on-quarter economic output will probably come as a setback to the improved sentiment that followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to power.

The annualised gross domestic product data, due to be released by the statistics agency Stats SA on Tuesday, will probably show Africa's most-industrialised economy shrank in the three months through March, compared with the strong expansion in the previous period, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

That would be the first quarterly contraction in a year.

Bloomberg chart

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication. We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.

stats sa  |  gdp
NEXT ON FIN24X

Justice Minister backs beleaguered NPA head Shaun Abrahams

2018-06-05 07:23

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SARS cuts deadline for tax returns KPMG expects 400 people to leave as auditor reshapes business Pig farmers 'pray' as Tiger Brands shuts plants after deaths SAA CEO: It's time to make some hard decisions Justice Minister backs beleaguered NPA head Shaun Abrahams
Healing South Africa's walking wounded Hogan Lovells' Makwakwa headache: 'Why we could not break SARS's privilege' Why I moved back to Johannesburg from Cape Town How to get SA’s unemployed youth into jobs Building the bank of tomorrow

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you considered your options for retirement?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...