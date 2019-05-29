SA ports gear up for strikes over pay

The Transnet National Ports Authority has warned of upcoming strike action at ports countrywide, which may begin on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement on Wednesday the authority said the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has placed it on notice for a strike over salary discrepancies.

The authority manages SA's eight commercial ports.

The union previously said it has received a strike certificate and was planning a "total shutdown of the country’s ports". Union spokesperson, Zanele Sabela, said Satawu members were planning to stop work due to salary discrepancies between black and white mariners.

" [...] White mariners draw higher salaries than their black counterparts, even when they have less experience," said the union in a media release.

Transnet, meanwhile, said it expects Satawu members that serve as marine pilots, tug masters and chief marine engineering officers to go on strike.