 SA consumer confidence dips to weakest level since 2017
SA consumer confidence dips to weakest level since 2017

Apr 24 2019 09:21
Gordon Bell, Bloomberg


South African consumer confidence declined to its lowest level in more than a year in the first quarter as expectations of an economic recovery dimmed.

The consumer-confidence index was at 2 in the first three months of this year, dropping from 7 in the previous quarter, FirstRand’s First National Bank retail-lending unit said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. While a net majority of consumers remain positive, the gauge is at its lowest level since the final three months of 2017 and well off the record high of 26 when Cyril Ramaphosa took over as president a year ago.

“For the first time in just more than a year, consumers do not expect South Africa’s economic prospects to improve over the next 12 months,” it said.

