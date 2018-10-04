NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Mining Charter

    The jury still out on whether the charter can attract investment, says ex-Exxaro boss.

  • Ramaphosa's Jobs Summit

    Government is expected to promise there will be no forced job cuts in the public service.

  • China now

    SA business could benefit more, say Mills Soko & Kobus vd Wath.

Loading...

Ruling expected on Tom Moyane's application to postpone disciplinary hearing

47 minutes ago
Kyle Cowan
Tom Moyane

Tom Moyane (Photo: Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Related Articles

Moyane wants Ramaphosa, Gordhan grilled at his disciplinary

Moyane's lawyer calls hearing 'irrational and unlawful' as disciplinary inquiry starts

SARS inquiry to continue despite Moyane's objection

Gordhan likely main deponent in Moyane disciplinary case

 

Advocate Azhar Bham, chairperson of the disciplinary inquiry of suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, will this afternoon rule on an application for postponement brought by Moyane.

The hearing resumed today at the Arbitration Foundation of South Africa's offices in Sandton.

Bham heard arguments from counsel for Moyane and President Cyril Ramaphosa for and against the postponement, in light of a Constitutional Court application filed by Moyane this week.

Moyane is asking the ConCourt for direct access so that it may set aside or postpone either the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into governance at SARS during Moyane’s tenure, or the disciplinary inquiry.

Moyane has consistently argued that having both processes run concurrently is prejudicial to his rights.

Moyane was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 19 March this year. He faces charges relating to his handling of a damning Financial Intelligence Centre report into cash payments to his former second in command at the tax agency Jonas Makwakwa, making unauthorised bonus payments to SARS management, misleading Parliament, and instructing a SARS official not to co-operate with a KPMG investigation into the SARS High Risk Investigations Unit.

Makwakwa resigned in mid-March following revelations that the roughly R600 000 in cash he had received had come via a service provider to SARS.

Moyane has denied the charges against him in his ConCourt application calling them ‘unsustainable’.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, on behalf of Moyane, argued as he previously did before the Nugent Commission that it was unfair for the two processes to run at the same time.

Advocate Heidi Barnes, for Ramaphosa, argued that Moyane had failed to prove “incurable prejudice” if the disciplinary process was to continue.

Moyane had many avenues of recourse if he was unhappy with the outcome of the inquiry, she said, adding “we are ready to proceed now."

Bham is expected to provide his ruling at 15.30pm.

* This is a developing story.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER


Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

tom moyane  |  sars
NEXT ON FIN24X

Trudi Makhaya: These are SA's 3 economic constraints

2018-10-04 14:23

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Naas Botha livid about instant wealth ads He failed to say 'me too', says analyst as Nene's 'squeaky clean' image takes hit Investment dream team has hit the ground running, says Ramaphosa No forced public service retrenchments as government readies for Jobs Summit Trudi Makhaya: These are SA's 3 economic constraints
WRAP: #StateCapture inquiry: Mosebenzi Zwane made 'threat' about Nedbank's licence Year of 'scandals' spurs JSE to plan new rules Tesla criminal probe into Musk tweet may open pandora's box Gupta associate in court battle over Tegeta shares Coca-Cola eyes cannabis market as demand for products grows

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think of President Cyril Ramaphosa's economic stimulus plan?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...