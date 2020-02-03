Petrol price set to fall by 13 cents per litre from Wednesday

South African motorists will be paying 13 cents per litre less for petrol and 5 c/l less for diesel from midnight on Tuesday, according to Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe, in a statement on Monday, said the main reason for the decrease in the fuel prices was lower global crude oil prices during the period under review.

The current inland price for a litre of unleaded 95 octane petrol is R16.16. From Wednesday, this is set to fall to R16.03/l.

Price changes, which will come into effect just after midnight on Tuesday, include:

Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): thirteen cents per litre (13.00 c/l) decrease

Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): thirteen cents per litre (13.00 c/l) decrease;

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): five cents per litre (5.00 c/l) decrease;

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): five cents per litre (5.00 c/l) decrease;

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): three cents per litre (3.00 c/l) decrease;

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: one cents per kilogram (1.00 c/kg) decrease.

- Compiled by Jan Cronje