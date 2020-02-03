 Petrol price set to fall by 13 cents per litre from Wednesday | Fin24
Petrol price set to fall by 13 cents per litre from Wednesday

29 minutes ago


South African motorists will be paying 13 cents per litre less for petrol and 5 c/l less for diesel from midnight on Tuesday, according to Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe, in a statement on Monday, said the main reason for the decrease in the fuel prices was lower global crude oil prices during the period under review. 

The current inland price for a litre of unleaded 95 octane petrol is R16.16. From Wednesday, this is set to fall to R16.03/l. 

Price changes, which will come into effect just after midnight on Tuesday, include:

  • Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP): thirteen cents per litre (13.00 c/l) decrease
  • Petrol (both 95 ULP and LRP): thirteen cents per litre (13.00 c/l) decrease; 
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): five cents per litre (5.00 c/l) decrease;
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): five cents per litre  (5.00 c/l) decrease;
  • Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): three cents per litre (3.00 c/l)   decrease;
  • Maximum LPGas Retail Price: one cents per kilogram (1.00 c/kg) decrease.

- Compiled by Jan Cronje

2020-02-03 11:55

 
 
 
 
