 Mpumalanga municipalities forced to write off R6.4bn of its R8.4bn debt | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Mpumalanga municipalities forced to write off R6.4bn of its R8.4bn debt

Feb 08 2019 14:56
Buks Viljoen, Correspondent
File photo of stacks of money

(File)

Related Articles

Angry Emalahleni residents protest over brown tap water

NUM challenges government to save jobs at Optimum mine - even if that means buying it

New Lily Mine owners set to resume operations after three year hiatus

 

The inability of most municipalities in Mpumalanga to collect revenue from consumers has forced them to write off R6.4bn of its R8.4bn debt.

This debt includes the non-payment of rates and taxes, water and electricity.

Mpumalanga's Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) heard this week that the financial crisis in municipalities was due to inaccurate debt collection systems, which resulted in escalating debts to creditors.

The figures only go up to June last year.

"By now, this figure could have risen with millions more," said DA spokesperson for Cogta, James Masango.

Worst performing

According to Masango, the financial crisis which most of the municipalities find themselves in can be directly linked to corruption, the lack of skills to improve debt collection and an increasing attitude of non-payment among consumers.

The committee was informed that the two worst-performing municipalities in Mpumalanga were Govan Mbeki in Secunda and Emalahleni in Witbank.

Masango said in Emalahleni, the defective revenue generation systems resulted in a situation where the municipality is owed R3.6bn as at September 2018.

This situation resulted in the council not being able to service their Eskom account, which had increased over the last three years from R900m to a staggering R2.1bn.

In Govan Mbeki, residents owe the municipality R1.2bn.

No 'political will'

"Once again, the council does not have the skills, or the political will, to collect this money.

"This resulted not only in an outstanding Eskom account of R896m, but also millions being owed to Rand Water," said Masango.

According to him, the residents suffer due to Rand Water restricting the water flow to the municipality.

Masango, however, admits that municipalities are actually stuck in a catch-22 situation.

"Consumers don't pay. So where do councils have to find money to service its debtors."

cogta  |  mbombela  |  service delivery
NEXT ON FIN24X

Eskom CEO says debt swap the best option to rescue utility

2019-02-08 14:01

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Total's huge discovery opens new petroleum play off SA's coast Numsa to Ramaphosa: We'll meet you in the streets over Eskom The Eskom break-up explained: What we know so far New oil find could be a 'game changer' for SA, says Ramaphosa 7 key quotes on the economy in Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address
Chris Yelland: Managing hopes and fears around restructuring Eskom Forex cartel case: Standard Chartered pleads guilty to manipulating rand, other currencies Factsheet: Everything you need to know about the Vodacom #PleaseCallMe saga Rob Davies: Expect tough announcements on Eskom soon Ramaphosa: The sun is not setting on mining in SA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

President Ramaphosa has announced that Eskom will be split into three separate entities – Generation, Transmission and Distribution. Is this a good idea?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...