 LIVE | Frontline: How will the economy emerge from lockdown? | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Sifiso Skenjana

    As the economic fallout from coronavirus builds, inequality in SA is about to get uglier.

  • Covid-19

    SA would face deep economic pain under extended lockdown, says draft input from office of presidency.

  • Covid-19 Batters Economy

    Government's economic rescue plan has become a race against time, say analysts.

Loading...

LIVE | Frontline: How will the economy emerge from lockdown?

2020-04-24 08:52

Jan Cronje

Fin24 editor Ron Derby in live discussion with business leaders Martin Kingston, Piet Viljoen and Sandile Zungu about President Cyril Ramaphosa's five-level lockdown plan, and what South Africa's economy may look like at the end of it.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:09
09:06

Martin Kingston, the former Executive Chairman of the Board in South Africa, starts Friday's Frontline by saying the global lockdown is unprecedented. 
09:03

Speaking on Thursday evening in his second address to the nation in two days, Ramaphosa said SA must "avoid a rushed re-opening that could risk a spread, which would need to be followed by another hard lockdown, as has happened in other countries".

"We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the imperative to contain the virus and save lives."

Some business leaders have started to call for a faster reopening of the economy, which has largely been shut done since the lockdown was implemented in late March. 

"I just think we've got to go back to a normal cause of action as quickly as possible. We have written a letter to government stating that we don't have the luxury to remain in lockdown," said PSG CEO Piet Mouton told Fin24's Londiwe Buthelezi on Thursday after the release of the group's financial results on Thursday.
08:53

On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced R500 billion social and economic package to provide support for the economy and South Africans battered by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. On Friday, Ramaphosa provided further details about how South Africa would gradually ease the lockdown. 

Ramaphosa announced that, from May 1, SA would have five levels of lockdown. 

Level 5 means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.

Level 4 means that some activity can be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions required to limit community transmission and outbreaks. 

Level 3 involves the easing of some restrictions, including on work and social activities, to address a high risk of transmission.

Level 2 involves the further easing of restrictions, but the maintenance of physical distancing and restrictions on some leisure and social activities to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

Level 1 means that most normal activity can resume, with precautions and health guidelines followed at all times. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PSG’s Mouton: SA does not have 'the luxury' to remain in lockdown Sasol slashes management salaries in bid to protect balance sheet SAA business rescue practitioners call for liquidation if no agreement reached with workers SA would face deep economic pain under extended lockdown, says draft input from office of presidency Some businesses will reopen in May - but it won't be business as usual
AMCU heads to court over 'unlawful' return to mining operations Mboweni’s star rises as power shifts in Cabinet Locked down and staying home | How will SA's entertainment industry survive Covid-19? Sasol stocks plunge again as oil price takes a record tumble Covid-19 | Ramaphosa, premiers and mayors agree to put 'more cash in the hands of households'

Company Snapshot

Voting Booth

How has the coronavirus impacted your household's income?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...