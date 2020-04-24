Jan Cronje
LIVE | Frontline: How will the economy emerge from lockdown?
2020-04-24 08:52
Fin24 editor Ron Derby in live discussion with business leaders Martin Kingston, Piet Viljoen and Sandile Zungu about President Cyril Ramaphosa's five-level lockdown plan, and what South Africa's economy may look like at the end of it.
Martin Kingston, the former Executive Chairman of the Board in South Africa, starts Friday's Frontline by saying the global lockdown is unprecedented.
Speaking on Thursday evening in his second address to the nation in two days, Ramaphosa said SA must "avoid a rushed re-opening that could risk a spread, which would need to be followed by another hard lockdown, as has happened in other countries".
"We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the imperative to contain the virus and save lives."
Some business leaders have started to call for a faster reopening of the economy, which has largely been shut done since the lockdown was implemented in late March.
"I just think we've got to go back to a normal cause of action as quickly as possible. We have written a letter to government stating that we don't have the luxury to remain in lockdown," said PSG CEO Piet Mouton told Fin24's Londiwe Buthelezi on Thursday after the release of the group's financial results on Thursday.
On Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced R500 billion social and economic package to provide support for the economy and South Africans battered by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. On Friday, Ramaphosa provided further details about how South Africa would gradually ease the lockdown.
Ramaphosa announced that, from May 1, SA would have five levels of lockdown.
Level 5 means that drastic measures are required to contain the spread of the virus to save lives.
Level 4 means that some activity can be allowed to resume subject to extreme precautions required to limit community transmission and outbreaks.
Level 3 involves the easing of some restrictions, including on work and social activities, to address a high risk of transmission.
Level 2 involves the further easing of restrictions, but the maintenance of physical distancing and restrictions on some leisure and social activities to prevent a resurgence of the virus.
Level 1 means that most normal activity can resume, with precautions and health guidelines followed at all times.