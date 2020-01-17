 'It's good to retire gracefully' - Mboweni's tweet sparks furious speculation | Fin24
'It's good to retire gracefully' - Mboweni's tweet sparks furious speculation

Jan 17 2020 14:26
Fin24
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni during a media brief

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni (GALLO IMAGES)

Finance Minster Tito Mboweni tweeted on Friday that it was " is good to retire gracefully," sparking questions about who the minister was referring to and what caused him to put this observation on social media.

Mboweni, who is set to head SA's delegation to the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos next week, sent the tweet at 13:00 on Friday.

— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 17, 2020

On Friday a spokesperson for National Treasury said they could not comment on Mboweni's views on his social media account. 

The finance minister's tweet sparked furious speculation among his followers, with hundreds of reactions to his cryptic statement.

Some thought Mboweni was indicating that he was about to step down after a recent spat with his ANC colleagues about the fate of the Reserve Bank

Others speculated that he may be referring to some of his colleagues:

After taking a break from Twitter late last year, Mboweni has in recent weeks frequently tweeted his views on issues of the day. 

Earlier in week he was reprimanded by the ANC after he tweeted that he believed a previous ANC resolution to nationalise the Reserve Bank was wrong. 

