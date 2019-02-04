 Corruption Watch files Eskom board delinquency papers | Fin24
Corruption Watch files Eskom board delinquency papers

Feb 04 2019 11:27
Renee Bonorchis, Bloomberg

Brian Molefe. (City Press)

Civil-society organisation Corruption Watch said it has launched an application in the High Court of Pretoria to have former Eskom board members declared delinquent.

The application “focuses on the violation of fiduciary duties and gross negligence on the part of former board members,” Corruption Watch said in an emailed statement on Monday. The papers name Mark Pamensky, Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, Venete Klein, Zethembe Wilfred Khoza and former Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown.

Eskom is R419bn in debt, is loss making, has more staff than it needs according to one study, and its aging plants can’t always produce enough power to meet declining demand.

