 Comair strike by Numsa-affiliated ground staff averted for now | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Highest Court

    Axed SARS boss Tom Moyane now wants the ConCourt to hear his case.

  • Tough Choices

    SA has immense potential, but it is at a crossroads, says IMF head Christine Lagarde.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox.

Loading...

Comair strike by Numsa-affiliated ground staff averted for now

Dec 21 2018 07:46
Fin24

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa will join Wednesday strike against the proposed minimum wage

Related Articles

UPDATE: Comair avoids December disruptions on day one of CCMA talks

Comair vows to find speedy resolution for Numsa dispute

Comair grounds Numsa strike with CCMA request

 

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa will no longer be embarking on a planned national strike against Comair after the parties held talks at dispute resolution body, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. 

Numsa, in a statement, said the two sides would continue talks in early January over wages and shift patterns. 

Comair said it was "delighted to confirm" that the potential strike by Numsa-affiliated ground staff had been averted.

"While Comair respects the right of employees to strike, we are pleased that we have made sufficient progress on outstanding matters. We look forward to the next meeting with the CCMA scheduled for the Friday, 11 January 2019, where salary increases will be discussed.


numsa  |  comair
NEXT ON FIN24X

Moyane in ConCourt appeal: What have I done wrong?

2018-12-21 07:00

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ferial Haffajee: Is this why Edgars is in so much trouble? Moyane asks ConCourt for expedited hearing, appeals for 'human dignity, ubuntu' Moyane in ConCourt appeal: What have I done wrong? Load shedding may make a comeback after mid-Jan, says Eskom CEO UK unveils post-Brexit immigration plan, angering business
Future generations 'will have to work into their 80s to save for retirement' 2018 cements worst five-year period for JSE in 50 years Uber loses case over drivers' paid holidays, minimum wage How to avoid overspending: The psychology behind why people buy Women are on track to earn the same as men, give or take a couple of hundred years

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How are you budgeting for the festive season?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...