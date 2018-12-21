Comair strike by Numsa-affiliated ground staff averted for now

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa will no longer be embarking on a planned national strike against Comair after the parties held talks at dispute resolution body, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Numsa, in a statement, said the two sides would continue talks in early January over wages and shift patterns.

Comair said it was "delighted to confirm" that the potential strike by Numsa-affiliated ground staff had been averted.

"While Comair respects the right of employees to strike, we are pleased that we have made sufficient progress on outstanding matters. We look forward to the next meeting with the CCMA scheduled for the Friday, 11 January 2019, where salary increases will be discussed.