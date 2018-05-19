PSA not budging as government, unions agree to above-inflation wage hikes

Johannesburg -
An agreement was finally reached on Friday evening in the protracted public
sector wage negotiations but at least one union, the Public Servants
Association (PSA) will not sign it.
The deal will
see 7% increases for junior employees for 2018/2019, backdated to April 1, when
the previous agreement lapsed.
Mid-level
employees will receive 6.5% increases and senior staff will have raises of 6%.
The agreement
for the first year for the entire civil service is above inflation increases
with the Bureau of Economic Research projecting Consumer Price Index (CPI) at
5.2% in 2018.
The increases
for the second and third years of the wage agreement are on a sliding scale.
Unions who
tabled their demands in October initially wanted increases of between 10% to 12%
PSA sticking
to its guns
The PSA which
represents 238 000 members is still sticking to its demand for 10% raises
across the board and balloted its members this week towards a strike.
When asked by
Fin24 about the agreement, PSA’s deputy general secretary Tahir Moepa admitted
that because the majority of unions have accepted the offer, it will apply to
all government employees but he said they would "never" sign the deal in its
current format.
"We [are]
hoping to assert pressure on other unions not to sign but if that fails
we would have been defeated by unions not the employer and they must live with the
consequences," Moepa said in a WhatsApp message to Fin24 on Saturday morning.
Parties are set
to reconvene on Monday at 11:00 for the signing agreement and the full contents
of the three year deal will be published then.
The National
Education, Health and Allied Workers (Nehawu) is the only one of the seven
public sector unions affiliated to the Congress of South African Trade Unions
(Cosatu) which has indicated it might not sign the agreement.
It was still
unclear on Friday night, whether the union, which is the largest in the public
sector, would sign on Monday or require further consultation with its members
first.
The Independent
Labour Caucus, except for the PSA, is ready to accept the deal.
Other wage
issues
According to a
statement on Friday evening by general secretary of the Public Service
Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) Frikkie De Bruin, the issue of
equalisation of pay progression was also ironed out.
"Parties agree
to the equalisation of pay progression across the public service at 1.5% per
annum to employees appointed in the public service."
A key demand of
unions was also the delinking of housing allowances for spouses where only one
partner working in the public sector would receive a housing allowance. Labour
argued that this prejudiced married people and changes to this policy will be
undertaken incrementally.
The delinking
of the housing allowances will be effective for junior employees from September
2018 and from September 2019 for mid-level and senior employees.
De Bruin
thanked the Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo and
trade union leaders for "managing this very tedious process" and expressed
appreciation to public servants for their patience during the protracted
negotiations "without having to revert to industrial action".* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.