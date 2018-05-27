NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
In partnership with

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    The PIC, which holds nearly R2trn of workers’ pension funds, needs to come clean or face legal action.

  • Ian Mann's book review

    Both giants and SMEs need to be prepared for the 15 disruptive forces that are driving change.

  • Redeem yourself, Gerrie!

    In joining AfriForum, Gerrie Nel has moved out of the reputational frying pan into the fire, says Solly Moeng.

Loading...

OPINION: Too much murk in dealings by the PIC

May 27 2018 09:46
-

Terry Bell

Related Articles

Inside Labour: Court threat to the PIC

SAPS called for PIC corruption evidence

PIC executives purged as more deals questioned

Nene did not reject PIC transparency amendments, committee told

 

Are Cosatu-affiliated trade union investment companies, under the umbrella of Cosatu Investments, in line to be helped by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to a R15 billion debt-funded share deal?

Or is this merely wishful thinking on the part of the unions? Or perhaps an elaborate hoax?

These are all valid questions in the light of documents I have seen that relate to the formation of a Rothe Consortium set up to purchase Vodacom shares.

Internet searches unearthed no reference to such a consortium, but a 16-slide PowerPoint presentation, apparently produced by Cosatu Investments, does exist. I have a copy.

It says the debt-funded deal “has been prearranged between the PIC, which manages the Government Employees’ Pension Fund of nearly R2 trillion, and Vodacom”. Details of a possible “BEE discount” would be agreed “by the incumbent seller and the incoming consortium”.

The JSE and other authorities are likely to take a rather jaundiced view if such collusion is shown to exist. And they would regard the claim that the transaction is “in line with the strategic projects that Vodacom wants to implement with a specific BEE shareholder profile” in much the same light.

Although neither the PIC nor Cosatu responded to emailed requests for clarification, Vodacom replied promptly, noting that share dealings between buyers and sellers did not involve Vodacom. The company had also not heard of the Rothe Consortium.

The Rothe slides show the consortium comprises five partners, headed by Cosatu Investments with a 60% share. Private company Phatsima Afrika Holdings has 26%, followed by union-based Workers Health with 20%, Architects of Democracy 10% with the remaining 4% going to the Rothe Youth Development Trust.

Workers Health, controlled through the Tshedza Trust, is the majority-owned investment vehicle for the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union. As with Cosatu Investments, also controlled via a trust, it lists a variety of investments ranging from financial services to infrastructure and housing.

Significantly, given allegations about too cosy a relationship between Cosatu unions and government, Workers Health admits on the slides to employing “conventional investment principles but align (sic) to government policy and directive”.

Phatsima Afrika Holding, first registered as a private company in 2002, seems to have begun a deregistering process which was stopped in 2011. It is described as a “100% black-owned and managed investment holding company” that is “driven by professionals with diverse skill sets”.

Although Architects of Democracy is listed in the Rothe slides as (Pty) Ltd, it does not seem to be a registered company. The slides show Architects is the “investment vehicle for former pre-independence presidents of the ANC (from president Dube to president Tambo)”. Beneficiaries are “foundations and family trusts of these stalwarts ... established to restore and uphold the legacy of these leaders”.

The Rothe Youth Development Trust is described as a nonprofit “trust for public benefit” aimed at “black young people up to age 25”. Income would be channelled into education and training “aligned with the country’s NDP [National Development Plan]”.

The PowerPoint presentation seems to have been prepared to show the advantages of such a consortium linking a Cosatu-based “labour investment company” to the GEPF and the PIC. Word of this should increase fears already expressed by public sector workers about their pension money.

Some explanation is necessary. As the Public Servants’ Association has already noted, there is too much murk surrounding dealings by the PIC. The union has now given the PIC until month end to come clean or face court action.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

NEXT ON FIN24X

5 reasons why SA is still junk status, according to S&P

2018-05-26 09:21

 
 
 

Read Fin24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Why land reform doesn’t worry ratings agencies yet 5 reasons why SA is still junk status, according to S&P Mantashe: Use it or lose it SA cryptocurrency platform claims 'super shy' founder has stolen all its money Hawks investigating massive R1bn investment scam
Five pretty strong positives, but Ramaphosa failing his biggest challenge INFOGRAPHIC: Twelve products costing you over 6% more than a year ago Markus Jooste no 'puppet master', says son-in-law on controversial WhatsApp message Your home office could be tax-deductible Gerrie Nel: Out of the reputational frying pan into the fire

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Have you considered your options for retirement?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...