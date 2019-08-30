 Parliament given 'very misleading' information on Medupi, Kusile cost - analyst | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Sibanye

    The miner has doubled profit from its SA platinum mines, but a sword hangs over Marikana.

  • No Father Christmas

    Treasury says it cannot keep pumping funds into cash-strapped power utility Eskom.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Parliament given 'very misleading' information on Medupi, Kusile cost - analyst

Aug 30 2019 08:17
Khulekani Magubane, Fin24
pylons,eskom,electricity

.

Related Articles

Eskom, NUM on collision course over unbundling

Scopa places Eskom on its priority 'watch list'

Less ambition is a good thing in South Africa’s economic plan

First look: Treasury's conditions for Eskom's additional funding

'We can't be Father Christmas' to ailing Eskom – Treasury DG

 

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts was given "outdated and incorrect" figures on the cost of completing coal power mega stations Medupi and Kusile, according to energy expert Chris Yelland. 

The committee briefed the media at Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg on Thursday, following visits to Medupi and Kusile. 

"The figures show Medupi costing an estimated total of R146bn, and Kusile R161bn. The point I am making is that those figures appear in the Eskom statements of 2018-19 and they are very, very, very misleading figures," said Yelland.

Yelland said he spoke to two executives at Eskom about the fact that the estimated cost figures dated as far back as 2016 and said they had acknowledged that the figures were outdated.

"Those figures are exactly the same as the figures in the 2015/16 financial statements," he said. 

Yelland said the figures quoted by Scopa did not include the fact that Medupi needs to be retrofitted with pollution control measures for coal and sulphur content, which is beyond the legal limit. He said the estimated cost is R38bn for Medupi, which should be added to the cost for the project.

"These figures also do not take into account the unauthorised expenditure on these projects and the cost of rectifying the problems caused by this.

"The real figure [for both power stations] is closer to R450bn. You need to take into account the retrofitting for Medupi, because that has already been added to Kusile," he said.

Fin24 reached out to Eskom for comment on Thursday afternoon. Should the power utility respond, this story will be updated.

medupi  |  scopa  |  kusile  |  electricity  |  energy crisis  |  eskom  |  load shedding
NEXT ON FIN24X

Ramaphosa orders probe into passenger rail agency

17 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
State capture witness flees SA after receiving threats Mr Price’s new CEO earned a cool R7 million for three months’ work Sasol crisis: Allan Gray and Coronation want CEO out State Capture: Witness says he thought R300 000 was for classic car, not ANC event Makro and Game’s owner suffers big loss as shoppers opt for cut-price goods
State Capture: Witness says he thought R300 000 was for classic car, not ANC event ANALYSIS: From spectrum to energy, Treasury's growth plan sees a bigger role for the private sector Sibanye doubles its profit from SA platinum mines, but sword hangs over Marikana Mr Price’s new CEO earned a cool R7 million for three months’ work 'We can't be Father Christmas' to ailing Eskom – Treasury DG

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your view on deep sea mining?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...