No load shedding planned during Springbok World Cup match on Sunday

Eskom announced late on Saturday that no load shedding is planned for Sunday when the Springboks take on Japan in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup.

The match at Tokyo Stadium is set to start at 12:15 SA time.

But the power utility said that the power system remains constrained, and load shedding may be implemented at short notice.

Earlier in the week the utility blamed the current wave of power cuts, which began on Wednesday, on boiler leaks and the breakdown of a conveyor belt transporting coal to Medupi power station. Eskom also said delays in returning units that were on planned maintenance to service contributed to supply constraints, as did diesel shortages.

On Saturday the utility said that the repair of the convener belt is progressing well.