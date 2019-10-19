 No load shedding planned during Springbok World Cup match on Sunday | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

No load shedding planned during Springbok World Cup match on Sunday

Oct 19 2019 22:13
Jan Cronje
Elton Jantjies looks on during the Rugby World Cup

Elton Jantjies looks on during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa and Canada at Kobe Misaki Stadium on October 8, 2019 in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. (Photo by Ashley Western/MB Media/Getty Images)

Related Articles

Govt's 2030 vision for energy irrelevant if Eskom fails - Cosatu

What you need to know about South Africa's new energy plan

Coal will 'be around for a long time', says Mantashe on energy mix

South Africans aren’t only ones in dark as Eskom rescue awaited

 

Eskom announced late on Saturday that no load shedding is planned for Sunday when the Springboks take on Japan in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup.

The match at Tokyo Stadium is set to start at 12:15 SA time. 

But the power utility said that the power system remains constrained, and load shedding may be implemented at short notice. 

Earlier in the week the utility blamed the current wave of power cuts, which began on Wednesday, on boiler leaks and the breakdown of a conveyor belt transporting coal to Medupi power station. Eskom also said delays in returning units that were on planned maintenance to service contributed to supply constraints, as did diesel shortages. 

On Saturday the utility said that the repair of the convener belt is progressing well. 

NEXT ON FIN24X

Johnson faces calls to delay Brexit after defeat in parliament

2019-10-19 16:59

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom confirms load shedding for Saturday Find your load shedding schedule Stage 2 load shedding from later today after 'major setback' Still no clarity around load shedding for Sunday's World Cup quarter-final Eskom hopes to avoid load shedding during Sunday's Rugby World Cup game
What you need to know about South Africa's new energy plan Facebook: We don't decide what's true Coal will 'be around for a long time', says Mantashe on energy mix Kganyago: Junk rating can be avoided 87% believe their organisation needs better leaders - survey

Company Snapshot

#MINIBUDGET2019

Struggling power utility Eskom will take centre stage at this year's mini budget
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...