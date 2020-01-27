 Low risk of load shedding on Monday despite volatile grid - Eskom | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Another VAT hike?

    Absa warns that govt may again announce an increase in value added tax in next month's Budget.

  • SA Revenue Service

    The tax agency says a unit that tackles illicit financial flows has recovered R2.6bn since April 2019.

  • State Capture Inquiry

    Former Eskom chairperson Zola Tsotsi says Tony Gupta threatened to have him removed.

Loading...

Low risk of load shedding on Monday despite volatile grid - Eskom

Jan 27 2020 11:26
An electricity pylon

(iStock).

Related Articles

Eskom CEO plans operations overhaul with slower breakup mulled

Mboweni: Investors at Davos most worried about Eskom, fiscal sustainability

Q&A with the new spokesperson for Eskom, Sikonathi Mantshantsha

 

There is a low risk of load shedding on Monday, Eskom has said, despite a volatile power system. 

The utility, in a power update on Monday morning, said breakdowns at generating units stood at 13 392 MW at 07:30, about a quarter of its total nominal capacity and still far above its goal of 9 500MW. On Sunday evening, unplanned breakdowns were at 13 146 MW. 

"Our forecast shows that the system is tighter than last week so we will use our emergency generators to supplement capacity while [we] work to return units that were out of service for maintenance continues," it said. 

Eskom said it was able to replenish emergency reserves of as water and diesel over the weekend. "This will enable us to deploy open cycle gas turbines and pumped water storage schemes at short notice in case the need arises."

Earlier Bloomberg reported that new CEO Andre de Ruyter will this week unveil a draft plan to Eskom's board on how to change the way the power utility operates. Meanwhile Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had to field questions from investors at the recent World Economic Forum about the debt-laden state-owned enterprise's future, as Fin24 previously reported

Compiled by Lameez Omarjee

eskom  |  load shedding
NEXT ON FIN24X

Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to UAE

2020-01-27 09:52

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'If you think it was bad, it was worse': CNN's Richard Quest slams Team SA over state capture NPA wants to claw back another R577m looted from Transnet - report SAA pilot base in Cape Town safe - for now Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to UAE Govt and Prasa working on a plan, says Autopax on partial salaries
Tsotsi: Guptas orchestrated my exit from Eskom Shunned by the West and China, Zimbabwe turns to UAE Eskom CEO plans operations overhaul with slower breakup mulled How AI helped automated car insurer Naked Insurance take on home cover too Stifling Section 12J investment is a bad move, warn experts

Company Snapshot

Voting Booth

How concerned are you about ransomware attacks?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...