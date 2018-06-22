Low probability of load shedding for Friday - Eskom

Eskom has said there is a low probability of load shedding on Friday with "several units being returned to service".

The power utility said in an update on Friday morning that residents and businesses should continue to to use electricity sparingly, especially during the evening peak period between 18:00 and 21:00.

* This article will be updated as and when new information becomes available.

