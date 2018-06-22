NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Fascism and brutality

    We should prevent opportunists from using legacies of the past to further their own interests, says Solly Moeng.

  • Terry Bell's Inside Labour

    Despite little cheer for today's youth, their predecessors showed political will can be awakened.

  • Ian Mann's book review

    Bragging about skipping sleep is as absurd as bragging about driving drunk, says Ian Mann.

Loading...

Low probability of load shedding for Friday - Eskom

Jun 22 2018 10:15


Related Articles

UPDATE: No load shedding for Thursday

Eskom wage talks still unresolved, set to continue next week

Cabinet welcomes Gordhan's intervention in Eskom wage talks

UPDATE: No load shedding for Wednesday

 

Eskom has said there is a low probability of load shedding on Friday with "several units being returned to service".

The power utility said in an update on Friday morning that residents and businesses should continue to to use electricity sparingly, especially during the evening peak period between 18:00 and 21:00.

* This article will be updated as and when new information becomes available. 

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

eskom  |  load shedding  |  numsa  |  strike  |  wage agreement
NEXT ON FIN24X

BRICS tax officials put heads together to curb evasion, illicit financial flows

2018-06-22 06:57

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
New era for healthcare as Motsoaledi wants co-payments abolished 8 things you need to know about the National Health Insurance bills Cabinet welcomes Gordhan's intervention in Eskom wage talks Job losses can be avoided with National Minimum Wage exemption - Ramaphosa Bad news for banters! Low-carb diet even more expensive in 2018
SA smartphones hammered as sales suffer Christmas hangover Managing foreign exchange volatility EyesOpen campaign aimed at human trafficking in the aviation industry Two reasons why insurers don't pay out claims and how to avoid them Stop putting power banks, spare batteries in checked luggage, warns IATA

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Are you prepared for the latest round of Eskom’s load shedding??

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...