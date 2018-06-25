Low probability for load shedding on Monday - Eskom

Eskom on Monday said there is a low probability for load shedding on Monday, now that several units have returned to service.

As it has been doing for the past ten says, the power utility again encouraged residents and businesses to continue using electricity sparingly.

There has been no load shedding since Saturday 16 June.

On Sunday City Press reported that as a result of the industrial action by employees two weeks ago, Eskom had to start operating half of its emergency diesel-powered peaking power plants for three days.

Eskom Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe had told City Press that South Africa would remain “very vulnerable” to Eskom power cuts until at least next Wednesday as the supplier recovers from the strike.

“The risk of load shedding will always be there. Until June 27, the system is going to be constrained as our machines recover from the strike. We aren’t out of the woods.”

In the event that loadshedding becomes necessary, Eskom and the municipalities will use the published rotational load shedding schedules.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website or via the customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.

