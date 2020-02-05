Load shedding to continue until Friday, maybe even the weekend

Eskom announced on Wednesday evening that stage 2 rotational load shedding will continue until Friday.



It said there is also a high probability of load shedding over the weekend.



The power utility said in a statement that it regrets having to take these steps, but that it is due to a shortage of capacity and a higher demand for electricity.

Earlier on Wednesday Eskom said it would not be able to suspend stage 2 load shedding during the afternoon rush hour, as it is still in the process of replenishing its emergency reserves of diesel and water.



At that time, it was still of the opinon that stage 2 load shedding would only continue until Thursday morning at 6am, when it said it would review the situation.



