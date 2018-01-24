Lameez Omarjee, Fin24
LIVE: Koko stumbles on the R1.6bn guarantee for Tegeta
2018-01-24 12:46
Eskom executive Matshela Koko acknowledged that Eskom did not benefit from the R1.6bn guarantee issued to Tegeta.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
18:41
I do not have 'load shedding' in my terminology
“I do not have load shedding in my terminology,” Eskom executive
Matshela Koko said during a cross examination by Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.
When people said prepare for two to three years of load
shedding, it stopped in August 2015, under the leadership of CEO Brian Molefe,
explained Koko.
“There is no power supply problem at Eskom. The country’s
lights will be switched on for the next five years. We have surplus capacity,”
he told the portfolio committee of public enterprises. He said that if there is
a problem in future, it won’t be because of capacity.
He said that while he was on suspension, Molefe had
appointed engineers to solve the maintenance problem at plants, which
ultimately built up the additional capacity the country has now.
Eskom’s stockpile is an average of 40 days. “The problem
with 40 days, is that you locked your working capital.” He said he and the finance
director would fight everyday about it.
“There is a reason why 40 days (exists) it was because
of the 2008 crisis when we ran out of coal.”
Eskom's group executive for generation Matshela Koko should follow the example of the power utility's former chief financial officer Anoj Singh and former acting head of group capital Prish Govender and resign, Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said on Wednesday.
Koko stumbles on
question about R1.6bn guarantee for Tegeta
Eskom executive Matshela Koko acknowledged that Eskom did
not benefit from the R1.6bn guarantee issued to Tegeta.
But when Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara asked him if Tegeta had
indeed benefitted from the guarantee, he could not find the words to respond.
He hesitated before saying: “I cannot comment further, but I hear you.”
Vanara had similarly probed former CFO Anoj Singh on the
R1.6bn guarantee issued to Tegeta the day before. Singh said that not cash had
actually left Eskom as the arrangement fell through, but Tegeta got the
guarantee.
In his testimony, Singh explained that Eskom had identified
a security supply risk to its coal and approached the Department of Mineral
Resources for help. The DMR in turn recommended the R1.6bn cash injection from
Eskom to help Tegeta, which was taking over a mine that was in business rescue.
Koko would not be drawn in to comment on Singh’s testimony but
said that his understanding of the arrangement was that the DMR would do its
best to assist by either speeding up Competition Commission process and the
department’s as there was a security supply risk.
Of Optimum's financial situation, he said: “Optimum has to be discharged out of business rescue as a
going concern. Only when there is a going concern, can it guarantee coal for
the future."
Treasury did not support extension of Optimum Mine contract
National Treasury did not agree with the extension of a coal
supply contract from Tegeta’s Optimum Coal Mine, the Eskom Inquiry heard on
Wednesday.
Inquiry chair Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara read out a letter
Eskom received from Treasury regarding the contract.
Eskom had sent Treasury a
written request in August 2016, while Brian Molefe was still group chief executive.
The entity requested to extend the contract from Optimum, owned by Tegeta, to provide
Eskom’s Arnot Power Station with coal.
Treasury noted the “varied” reasons Eskom provided for the
extension, but it is not clear why the competitive bidding process was not
finalised for Eskom to comply with certain requirements of the Constitution.
“National Treasury does not support the extension of the existing
contact, but it supports the deviation to request four potential suppliers to
submit proposals for volumes of supply,” Vanara read from the letter.
Treasury requested that Eskom submit an assessment from the
four suppliers, which included Exxaro and Tegeta (Optimum).
Essentially a
closed bid process was undertaken.
Koko said that the letter sounded “familiar” to him. Eskom
undertook the closed bid process and submitted the report to Treasury in March
2017. It recommended two service providers, Exxaro and Optimum.
The closed bid process however was finalised in July 2017. Koko
could not answer to this as he was not at Eskom at the time, he was placed on
special leave in May 2017, he said.
Former Eskom interim CEO Sean Maritz is facing increasing scrutiny for his role in signing off on a questionable R400m payment from Eskom to a Hong Kong bank account, against all legal advice.
The R400m is widely viewed as a kickback and was apparently made to secure a $2bn (or R25bn) loan from China's Huarong Energy Africa to build or refurbish power stations last year.
On Tuesday energy analysts Chris Yelland revealed the documents showing the deal, and questioned whether Maritz was facing any action.
Chair probes integrity of Koko's disciplinary hearing
Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara questioned eskom executive Matshela Kko on the charges he had to answer to during his disciplinary hearing last year.
Koko faced a disciplinary hearing over allegedly not declaring a conflict of interest while his stepdaughter Koketso Choma was a director at Impulse International, a firm which benefited from about R1bn worth of contracts awarded by Eskom over 11 months
He was cleared of any wrong doing and reinstated as head of generation at the beginning of the year.
But the hearing has been criticised as being a sham. Vanara asked Koko to give an account of the original charge sheet he received and what he actually had to answer to during the hearing.
It was revealed that Koko only answered to five out of the 10 charges during the inquiry.
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has spoken out against Koko's reinstatement and has called for him to resign, as former CFO Anoj Singh and forer acting head of group capital Prish Govender did.
"Late
as it is, BLSA now calls on Mr Matshela Koko, the Group Executive for Generation,
to do the same ahead of or soon after his appearance at the Parliamentary
Inquiry into Governance Failures at Eskom on Wednesday (January 24 2018)," the BLSA said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.
“BLSA reiterates its position
that Mr Koko’s reinstatement was ill conceived and premature and should never
have happened. This position is borne out by new disclosures that he breached
the conditions of his suspension," said Themba Maseko, communications director at BLSA, said:
“His
continued presence at Eskom is undesirable, untenable and will compromise
investigations and undermine the new leadership.”
Eskom has seen a remarkable leadership shake up in the past few days. Almost the entire board has been replaced with seasoned businessmen. And a well respected acting CEO has been put in place, too, writes Wits head of school of economic and business sciences, Professor Jannie Rossouw.
Koko family's trip not funded by the Guptas - inquiry hears
Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara started his cross-examination by questioning Eskom executive Matshela Koko on his travels.
Koko said that he and his family, his wife, son and three
daughters went to Bali from December 23. Upon returning, his daughters flew
through Doha and he, his wife and son flew through Dubai.
When asked if Sahara Computers paid for the trip, Koko said
that he had funded the travels himself.
“I am happy to present passports of all 6 members of my family.
I did direct payments myself, you can contact the hotel,” he said.
“Sahara Computers did
not pay for my travels at all.”
I have been called a thief by people I trust – Koko
Eskom executive Matshela Koko opened up about the
McKinsey-Trillian contract at the Eskom Inquiry on Wednesday afternoon.
“I have been called a thief by people I trust, by people I
still trust. I have been called a thief by Suzanne Daniels who I believe is an
extremely competent lawyer. I will not call her names,” he said.
Koko then went to present the situation surrounding the McKinsey-Trillian
contract, referring to a letter from Daniels recommending Eskom pay McKinsey and its BEE partner (Trillian)
R460m.
“What the committee will have to deal with, is Ms Daniels
coming here saying Koko is a thief because of the Trillian transaction.” Referring
to himself in the third person, he said: “Koko puts forward a recommendation
from Daniels to pay McKinsey R460m.”
Daniels who was approached by Fin24 for response this week, said that she stands by her testimony to Parliament. “Suffice it to say, I stand by my testimony in Parliament insofar as it pertains to Matshela Koko. I will reserve further comment," she said.
Koko also hit out at former non-executive board member Venete
Klein. In his written submission Koko explains that Klein tried to put him in a
“bad light” because of resentment she holds against Koko for not helping her
husband to procure a project management contract for his company.
Anoj Singh's ignorance questioned
As former Eskom chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh’s testimony in Parliament continued into the late hours of the night, questions were raised about his denials that he was ever aware of wrongdoing at the power utility.
“You have to look at governance procedures - the board has to have faith in three key individuals: the CEO, the CFO and usually the chief operations officer,” Khaya Sithole, a chartered accountant and analyst, commented to Fin24.
Sithole disputed Singh’s claims to the state capture inquiry in Parliament that he was unaware that not declaring fruitless and wasteful expenditure was a crime, saying that as CFO, he would have signed off on Eskom’s financial statements.
“The idea that someone isn’t aware of the PFMA (Public Finance Management Act), he’s lying in Parliament, the auditors would have asked [him] if they’d complied with the PFMA.”
Controversial former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko believes he is being used to discredit the power utility and the government.
He said in his submission, leaked to Fin24, that he was somewhat at a loss to understand what he should provide to the portfolio committee.
He blames his own crusade against corruption as a reason for being targeted.The former Eskom executive believes he is “part of a frenzied campaign” calculated to break Eskom and to discredit the government.
“I have been caught in the crossfire and, arising from the simple magnitude of the campaign, have been unable to defend myself against it,” he said. “It has all been very, very hurtful.”
In his submission, Koko dismisses the “narrative that has been spun by the media and others”.
He said the tale that Optimum was driven into business rescue by Eskom with the intention to enable Tegeta to acquire Optimum Coal Holdings' assets, and that when Tegeta by April 2015 fell short in putting up the money, Eskom made a prepayment to Tegeta to enable it to make payment, was false.
He also denied that in 2017 Eskom knocked down the penalty claim from R2.18bn to less than R600m to assist Tegeta further, as part of an overall strategy to establish Tegeta as a substantial player in the coal mining sector.
My blood is Eskom blue - Koko
In his opening address to the portfolio committee on public
enterprises, Eskom executive Matshela Koko shared that he made efforts to
squash corruption at the power utility.
“I have been working for Eskom for 23 years. My association
with Eskom is over 31 years. Eskom took me to high school, took me to
university. I have only worked for Eskom… My blood is Eskom blue.”
After being appointed to executive level in November 2014,
by then CEO Tshediso Matona. Three months later (March 2015) he was suspended
for a period of four months, he recalled.
The reason given that power delivery
was compromised.
“I was suspended because the board thought that me and my
colleagues were sabotaging the country because of load-shedding.”
Koko said
that these reasons were not truthful.
“I told the board the reasons they are giving me, are not
what I am being suspended… I knew why I was being suspended. I was being suspended
for refusing to take unlawful instructions from the chairman at the time Zola
Tsotsi.”
He returned to Eskom in July 2015, when Brian Molefe was
chief executive. “Load shedding was at its worst. It was costing the country
R400m per day.”
Molefe had met the Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi
to deal with the situation.
He then detailed the situation regarding the Optimum Coal
Mine, which was owned by Glencore at the time. Glencore eventually reached a decision
to go into business rescue.
“I share this history, because until then, Koko was not in
Eskom. I was in suspension by Zola Tsotsi for allegedly sabotaging the country
with load shedding, when the real reasons were different,” he said.
Controversial Eskom executive Matshela Koko has refused to
resign from the power utility, saying he believes he still has a crucial role
to play at Eskom.
And he says that Eskom’s lenders have been unfairly
demanding his dismissal.
Koko sent a lawyer’s letter to former interim Eskom boss
Sean Maritz on Monday, in which he stated that if Eskom wants to dismiss him,
it must follow the letter of the law.
On Monday last week Koko returned to his job at the power utility as Eskom group executive for generation.
"Our client is not willing simply to resign on the basis of unfounded calls that he do so, insofar as Eskom may believe that it has grounds to terminate Koko's services,” Koko’s attorney Asger Gani stated. “These have as yet not been disclosed to him.”
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told the SABC in Davos,
Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting that he
welcomed Singh’s resignation on the eve of his appearance in Parliament and
implored with Koko to also step down out of his own “conscious” and “do the
right thing”.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced widespread
changes to the parastatal on Saturday, including a new board and a directive
that all executives implicated in wrongdoing, including Koko and Singh should
be removed.
Koko to answer to Parliament
Eskom head of generation Matshela
Koko has not followed suit of former Eskom executives Anoj Singh and Prish
Govender, who tendered their resignations this week.
“My focus is on parliament
now," he told Fin24 via a WhatsAapp message, in response to a question
about whether he plans to leave the power utility.
Over the weekend the government appointed a new board, and
requested that executives facing allegations of corruption, this includes Koko,
be removed.
On Tuesday evening, during his testimony, Singh said he
resigned to accede government’s request. He said that he did not discuss the
resignation with Govender, who also resigned on Tuesday.
Koko has been implicated in the McKinsey-Trillian contract,
among other things.
In his submission to the inquiry, which Fin24 has seen, Koko
shifts the blame to company secretary and head of legal Suzanne Daniels
regarding the matter.
He alleges Daniels was "pivotally" involved in
procuring payment of R460m directly to Trillian, when he in his capacity as
interim CEO had on more than one occasion declined the requested payment, Fin24
reported.
Daniels in turn told Fin24 that she stands by her testimony
to Parliament.
Last year he faced a disciplinary hearing for allegedly
failing to declare a conflict of interest.
His stepdaughter was a director at a
company, Impulse International, which was awarded Eskom contracts worth R1bn over
11 months. He was cleared of any wrongdoing and reinstated at the beginning of
the year.
Koko is expected to present evidence, accounting for his
time as acting CEO at the power utility. The inquiry will focus on the purchase
of Optimum Coal Mine by Tegeta, the prepayment to Tegeta and corporate
governance at Eskom.