LIVE: Dames' resignation a loss to Eskom - Gigaba

2018-03-13 09:24

Lameez Omarjee

Malusi Gigaba said he did everything in his power to prevent former Eskom CEO Brian Dames from resigning.

Last Updated at 10:47
10:23

Gupta lawyers slam Eskom inquiry in letter

Lawyers representing the Gupta brothers have slammed the credibility of Parliament's Eskom inquiry in a lawyer's letter, saying it is an exercise in 'political showboating' with unfair questioning of witnesses. 

The letter, a response from the Gupta's attorneys to an invitation by the committee on public enterprises to testify, also states that no Gupta brothers are in South Africa at the moment.

"As it happens, our clients are not presently in the Republic of South Africa, being absent for business reasons. Accordingly, our clients decline the invitation to appear before the portfolio committee," it states. 

The committee, which has for months been investigating maladministration at state power utility Eskom, had asked Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh to appear before it on Tuesday to testify. 

On Monday the committee's chair had said the lawyers for the Guptas had sent her a letter to say they are not in the country. She did not, at the time, reveal any of the additional content of the letter.  

“The fact that Parliament would apparently ask our clients to trawl through evidence of other parties themselves to discern the issues to which they should respond and which are relevant to the inquiry before the Portfolio Committee, speaks volumes for the vague, disordered, uncontrolled and untrammelled nature of the inquiry,” it read.

The letter also criticises the inquiry’s chair for allegedly not having control of proceedings.  

“The proceedings are to a large extent an exercise in political show-boating by parliamentarians intent either on making political speeches, insulting witnesses or otherwise questioning witnesses in a manner which is not conducive to the resolution of identified or identifiable issues,” it read. 

The letter also takes aim at what the attorneys claim is unfair questioning of witnesses by committee members.

“Witnesses are subjected to unfair questioning in relation to issues which are totally irrelevant to the oversight inquiry. 

"The witnesses are confronted with allegations which amount to nothing but conjecture, speculation and biased conclusions without any underlying evidence…Witnesses are humiliated and belittled at the will of politicians.”

The committee's chair Zukiswa Rantho had not yet referred to the letter when the inquiry resumed on Tuesday.
10:17

Dames' resignation a loss to Eskom – Gigaba

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames’ resignation from Eskom was a loss to the power utility, said Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

He was accounting for his time as public enterprise minister between 2009 and 2014 at the Eskom inquiry on Tuesday.

“It has been disheartening and shocking for me to witness some of the appointments that I made years ago, and which were hailed publicly as positive appointments for government, now being impugned,” he said of the allegations.

“I take seriously the task of assisting this committee in uncovering the extent of corruption that appears to have transpired.”

Gigaba spoke on the testimony presented by Dames last year, in which he was implicated.

Among issues raised was Dames’ resignation from Eskom.

“Let me say at the outset, so there is no uncertainty about my position, that when Brian resigned from his position at Eskom, it was a loss to the company.” Gigaba said that he still has the “highest regard” for Dames.

“Brian submitted two resignations to the board. When he initially wanted to leave Eskom, I convinced him to stay on. I was not in favour of Brian’s exit from Eskom because of his capability, integrity and strong leadership which brought stability, and instilled confidence among Eskom’s stakeholders” said Gigaba.

“I thought it was important for him to stay. I recall having told them that Eskom could not afford to lose Brian at that time because of the massive build programs that Eskom was involved in, and because they needed to raise capital in respect of those build projects.

“It was a critical time for Eskom and Brian was necessary to maintain company stability during that period,” said Gigaba.

He recalled there being tensions between Dames and some board members. Gigaba said he made and effort to call former chair Zola Tsotsi to tell him “Brian is not going anywhere.”

Gigaba said that Dames tendered his second resignation in 2013 when it appeard tensions between him and Tsotsi could not be resolved. “At that stage, the board accepted his resignation and I urged them to focus on transitional arrangements.

“I speak sincerely when I say that I endeavored to the best of my ability to ensure Brian remained as Eskom, and it was unfortunate to have lost his services.”

Gigaba also spoke on issues with the Eskom board, which Dames brought up in his testimony.

Gigaba said he was of the view required a rotation, some members had been serving for as long as nine years.

Further to Dames’ testimony about a meeting arranged by Gigaba's adviser Ssiyabonga Mahlangu with the Gupta brothers, Gigaba said he knew nothing about the meeting.

“I can also tell you that Brian did not call me about this meeting either before it happened or afterwards. The first time I heard of this meeting was following Mr. Dames’ testimony to this inquiry.

“If anything about the meeting made Mr. Dames uncomfortable, I’d go as far as to say that he should have called me about this. We had a good working relationship, and we communicated often.

09:34
09:25

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will appear before the Eskom inquiry on Tuesday as it slowly draws to a close.

Gigaba is expected to give evidence on matters relating to his tenure as minister of public enterprises between 2009 and 2014.

Gigaba was supposed to appear before the committee on public enterprises last week Tuesday, but had requested more time to prepare, to which the committee agreed.

Gigaba has also been caught up in settling matters related to the naturalisation of the Guptas.

During the sitting the committee also expressed the need to wrap up the inquiry urgently to report to Parliament. It was even suggested that the remaining witnesses be heard on the same day.

This includes former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni and the Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul and their associates. 

On Monday however, Eskom inquiry chair Zukiswa Rantho confirmed to Fin24 that she received a letter via the inquiry's committee secretary from the Guptas' lawyers, to say their clients will not appear because they are not in the country.

Rantho said Myeni also sent a letter indicating she would not appear due to ill health. Myeni has dodged the inquiry a few times before.

Rantho explained that Myeni was unable to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town as this could risk her health.

Myeni previously apologised for not appearing before the inquiry in February by SMS, saying that her lawyer had to familiarise him/herself with the matter.

This month Myeni made written submissions to the inquiry, but these are not acceptable as the committee should be able to question Myeni, Rantho said when she discussed the matter with committee members last week.

At the time Rantho said that she is still waiting for Myeni to send through the doctor’s certificate. Member of the committee and DA MP Natasha Mazzone said ina statement that Myeni still has not presented a doctor’s note.

The DA will request that Myeni and the Guptas be summonsed to appear.

Myeni was implicated in the testimony of former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi. According to his testimony Tsotsi said he met with Myeni in March 2015, at her request, at the Durban presidential residence.

According to Tsotsi, she discussed with him the suspension of Eskom’s then chief executive Tshediso Matona and executives Dan Marokane and Matshela Koko.

Myeni denies this event in her written submission, ACDP MP Steven Swart said last week.

When asked if the inquiry would wrap up on Tuesday, Rantho said that she hopes so. She added that the committee has to table a report before Parliament soon.

The inquiry is expected to start at 09:30.
