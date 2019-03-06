 High risk of load shedding on Wednesday | Fin24
High risk of load shedding on Wednesday

12 minutes ago
Fin24
The risk of load shedding remains high for Wednesday as the system is still "tight and vulnerable", Eskom has said.

Load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,the power utility added.   

Updates will be provided regularly. 

The last round of load shedding occurred in February.

On Monday Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, chair of the Eskom board Jabu Mabuza and the power utility's CEO Phakamani Radebe met 11 industry specialists who have been appointed as members of its Eskom Technical Review Team.

The team, according to a statement, will examine plant unavailability due to scheduled maintenance, plant unavailability due to unplanned outages and unscheduled maintenance and operator errors, resulting in power plants tripping and shutting down. 

electricity  |  eskom  |  load shedding
