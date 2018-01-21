NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
Get to know the new Eskom board

Jan 21 2018 10:32
Lizeka Tandwa

(Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

Johannesburg - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new board at Eskom on Saturday, directing it to appoint a permanent chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) within the next three months.

In a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa said the new board was part of his intervention which he said will restore Eskom as an important contributor to the economy.

The new board boasts a number of impressive names, including its new chair Jabu Mabuza. Below is a list of the board members with their résumé:

New Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza has had a seat in many listed companies. These include his current position as the chairperson of the telecommunications giant, Telkom since 2012. He served as a managing director at Southern Sun's Gaming Investments (Pty) Limited, as well as group CEO and executive chairman of Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited from 2011. According to business social network Linkedin, Mabuza studied at the University of Zululand. Last year, the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) awarded him with an honorary doctorate in commerce.

Zimbabwean born Sifiso Dabengwa is no stranger to the power utility having served as its executive director. He was MTN's CEO and group president from 2011 until 2015. In 2004, he also sat on the board of Impala Platinum Holdings as a non-executive director. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Wits University and a BSc in Electrical Engineering.

Sindi Mabaso-Koyana holds an impressive resume as the independent non-executive director of MTN Zakhele. According to business networking site Who's Who South Africa, Mabaso-Koyana is a director at Toyota South Africa. A chartered accountant by training, she was group CFO at Prasa.

Mark Lamberti is the founder of retail group Massmart Holdings. He is currently the CEO of Imperial Holdings Limited. He also serves as a non-executive director at Business Leadership South Africa. Who's Who South Africa names Lamberti as a former CEO at Makro. Lamberti holds an MBA from Wits University. He also attended Harvard University.

Professor Tshepo Mongalo is an associate professor of Commercial Law at Wits University. He previously held the position of corporate law and governance professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT). According to private university Monash South Africa, where he heads the department of law, Mongalo is the deputy chairperson of the Specialist Committee on Company Law in South Africa.

Health Ombudsman and academic Professor Malegapuru Makgoba is the former vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He was widely lauded for his report on Life Esidimeni where over 140 patients died after they were transferred to NGOs. According to Wikipedia, Makgoba was named the first black Nuffield Dominion Fellow to the University of Oxford. He was awarded the Order of Mapungubwe in Silver, for his contributions to the field of science and medicine.

Busisiwe Mavuso is the chief operations officer (COO) of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA). According to BLSA, she was the CFO at Black Management Forum. A member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, she holds a Masters degree in Business Leadership from the UNISA School of Business Leadership and a postgraduate qualification in management from GIBS.

Nelisiwe Magubane served as the director-general of the Department of Energy. She was once a senior engineer at Eskom. Magubane holds an MBA from the Milpark Business School.

Dr Rod Crompton served as a regulator member of Petroleum at Nersa for 11 years. He is the director of the energy leadership centre at the Wits Business School. Crompton holds a PhD in Industrial Policy from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

George Sebulela was the Head of Government, Empowerment and Public Infrastructure Finance for ABSA Capital for four years until 2009. According to his profile at Black Business Executive Circle, he is a chairman of the board of the University of Fort Hare Foundation. Sebulela is also the secretary-general of the Black Business Council.

Pulane Molokwane is a nuclear physicist and environmental specialist. She is a planning commissioner in the office of the Presidency. Molokwane is also a non-executive director at the South African Forestry Company, according to her Linkedin profile. She holds a PhD from the University of Pretoria.

Dr Banothile Makhubela is an independent non-executive director at Eskom. She was named one of Mail&Guardian's top 200 young South Africans in 2017. She is a senior lecturer and researcher in chemistry at the University of Johannesburg. Makhubela holds a PhD from UCT.

Jacky Molisane is a deputy director-general at the department of Public Enterprise. She serves on the National Empowerment Fund board. 

eskom  |  jabu mabuza  |  state owned enterprises

