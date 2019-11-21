 Fraud case against ex-Eskom exec postponed again, state confident of conviction | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Mpumalanga Mine

    Constitutional Court rejects coal mining company’s attempt to appeal – but the saga isn’t over.

  • Audit Outcomes

    Turnaround plans had virtually no impact for ailing parastatals, the Auditor-General has found.

  • Battery Power

    Gordhan: Government intends to sign off soon on a "world class" battery storage project.

Loading...

Fraud case against ex-Eskom exec postponed again, state confident of conviction

47 minutes ago
Tehillah Niselow
The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court

The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court (Tehillah Niselow)

Related Articles

Eskom says capacity in danger zone, but no load shedding planned

Government working on 'world class' battery storage project – Gordhan

Eskom debt relief report expected by year-end, MPs hear

Bondholders aren’t convinced Eskom’s new CEO is best pick

 

The case against former Eskom finance executive Bernard Moraka and his alleged accomplice Victor Tshabalala was postponed again on Thursday by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni.

Acting Regional Magistrate Bennita Oswell confirmed the postponement to December 9, to allow the accused to view the case docket.

The pair appeared briefly in the dock and will remain out on bail of R20 000 each. They face 53 counts of fraud and theft with several charges carrying a minimum 15-year sentence.

Moraka was employed by Eskom as a financial controller for primary energy. According to Eskom, he resigned as an employee in October 2018. He is alleged to have colluded with Tshabalala between January 2016 and October 2018 to defraud the power utility of R35m by loading fake invoices for coal transport, according to the charge sheet.

Tshabala is the owner of Meagra Transport Close Corporation, and the charge sheet states that the company never transported coal from the Palesa Mine in Mpumalanga to the Clewer Rail Route and had no contract with the state-owned entity, despite receiving 53 payments to this effect.

"They were, therefore, not entitled to claim any payments from Eskom," the charge sheet reads.

The pair are expected to plead on December 9, after receiving the docket from the state. Moraka indicated in an affidavit that he intends to plead not guilty in the matter.

Prosecutor Adv. Bongani Chauke told Fin24 he is confident of the success of the case when it goes to trial, saying he has been championing the criminal proceedings against the two.

Meanwhile, Eskom said in a statement earlier in November that the case against Moraka was "one of the priority cases tracked by Eskom".

Former CEO Phakamani Hadebe told Parliament in November 2018 that 11 criminal cases have been opened against corrupt officials and almost 100 people had been fired by Eskom.

eskom  |  corruption  |  energy  |  law
NEXT ON FIN24X

Cabinet backs new Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

2019-11-21 12:35

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Solidarity says SAA nearing 'total collapse', wants it placed in business rescue Gordhan says SAA may have no money for salaries this month Government working on 'world class' battery storage project – Gordhan Worst audit outcomes ever for SOEs Kulula.com, British Airways operator says it has contingency plans in case of sympathy strike
OPINION: Why facial recognition is evil Competition watchdog cuts R62m budget shortfall by nearly half Business leaders to De Ruyter: Get a grip on Eskom debt, reorganisation Tongaat Hulett strikes deal with Bokomo Namibia Bondholders aren’t convinced Eskom’s new CEO is best pick

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...