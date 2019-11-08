 Former Eskom finance exec granted R20 000 bail in multimillion-rand fraud case | Fin24
Former Eskom finance exec granted R20 000 bail in multimillion-rand fraud case

46 minutes ago
Eskom logo

(Gianluigi Guercia, AFP)

A former finance executive at Eskom, Bernard Moraka, and his alleged accomplice Victor Tshabalala this week appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, Johannesburg, for allegedly defrauding the power utility of R34 million.

The two were granted R20 000 bail each, and the case was postponed to November 21 for disclosure, according to a statement by the Hawks. 

"It is alleged that between January 2016 and October 2018, Tshabalala - the owner of Megra Transport Close Corporation - colluded with former Eskom Finance Executive, Moraka, by loading fraudulent invoices for Palesa Mine which Megra Transport CC was not contracted to deliver coal," the priority crime investigative unit said in a statement.

According to the Hawks, fraudulent invoices amounting to R34m were allegedly created and submitted for payment by the cash-strapped Eskom. 

Company records show that Tshabalala is the sole director of Megra Transport, which is registered in Randburg. Palesa coal mine is situated near Bronkhorstspruit. 

- Compiled by Jan Cronje 

eskom
