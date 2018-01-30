As it happened: Montana’s appearance at #EskomInquiry opens debate for Transport Inquiry

Montana’s appearance at #EskomInquiry opens
debate for Transport Inquiry
Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana’s testimony at the Eskom
Inquiry has opened up the debate about whether the portfolio committee on
transport should hold its own inquiry.
Montana told the portfolio committee on public
enterprises on Tuesday that he wanted to bring forward his testimony to help it
do its work.
He was appearing to give his version of events after Deputy
Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins suggested at a press briefing in
November 2017, that he was the one who arranged a meeting between Martins, Tony
Gupta and Duduzane Zuma.
“This is a man I have huge respect for, I could not believe
at media briefing he tried to protect his own name at my expense,” said
Montana. He explained he was testifying to set the record straight.
“In September 2012 I met with the honorable Ben Martins. He
invited me to his ministerial house in Pretoria. I went to meet him at the time
he was Minister of Transport,” said Montana. After having tea, Montana said
Tony Gupta and Duduzane Zuma joined the meeting, he had never met them before.
It was revealed that the gentlemen were interested in a bidding process run by Prasa in 2012.
According to Montana, after the Gupta’s failed to secure a
tender for China South Rail, the Guptas tried to dissolve the board, and have Mzwanele
(Jimmy) Manyi on the board instead.
They did not succeed in this attempt. “The
Guptas wanted to change the board, they were defeated,” he said.
Montana explained that several others had tried to influence
procurement at the rail company, including black business representatives and
international companies.
Former Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters and former ANC
Treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize were behind the Prasa board of 2014, where Popo
Molefe was appointed chair, he said.
Montana explained that Peters wanted Prasa
to cancel or delay the procurement process at the time. Montana refused as that
would have collapsed Metrorail, he said.
Montana emphasised that the procurement was necessary and
that the trains were a necessary investment for the country.
He also said he suffered attacks on his life, on one occasion
an old apartheid security officer had followed him to his home, it escalated
into a car chase and he had to defend himself with a firearm, which Prasa later
tried to repossess from him.
EFF MP Floyd Shivambu who is also a member of the committee
said that Montana raised issues in his testimony which would warrant a similar inquiry
by the portfolio committee of transport.
During his testimony Montana said he was “emotionally invested”
in the matter as he was involved in the restructuring of SOES, including Eskom
and Transnet.
He said that as the committee performs a “clean-up” of
state-owned enterprises (SOE), it should also acknowledge the major successes
of SOEs. “Let us build on successes as we clean.”
The inquiry resumes on Wednesday with Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins presenting evidence.