  • Still falling

    Annual consumer price inflation has dipped to its lowest level in 9 years.

  • Sabotage at Eskom

    President Cyril Ramaphosa says sabotage contributed to power cuts earlier in the week.

  • Digital Banking

    TymeBank says it will be switching gears in a bid to triple its size by the end of 2020.

Eskom: WhatsApp voice note about failure to pay oil suppliers is fake news

55 minutes ago
Kyle Cowan

Eskom has debunked a widely shared WhatsApp voice note that claimed it owed an oil supplier R500m, which resulted in load shedding when the company stopped deliveries to power stations.

Fin24 asked Eskom about the claims made in the WhatsApp voice note and Eskom said it was nothing but fake news.

All oil supplier payments were up to date, the power utility said, and at no stage does Eskom mix oil with coal to be burned for the generation of electricity.

No meetings in Durban with oil suppliers took place in the past two weeks as claimed in the message, Eskom said. 

Eskom issued this fake news alert in response to the claims. 

eskom  |  ramaphosa  |  cyril
