Eskom: WhatsApp voice note about failure to pay oil suppliers is fake news

Eskom has debunked a widely shared WhatsApp voice note that claimed it owed an oil supplier R500m, which resulted in load shedding when the company stopped deliveries to power stations.

Fin24 asked Eskom about the claims made in the WhatsApp voice note and Eskom said it was nothing but fake news.

All oil supplier payments were up to date, the power utility said, and at no stage does Eskom mix oil with coal to be burned for the generation of electricity.

No meetings in Durban with oil suppliers took place in the past two weeks as claimed in the message, Eskom said.



Eskom issued this fake news alert in response to the claims.