 Eskom warns of upcoming daytime power cuts to municipality that includes town of Pofadder | Fin24
Eskom warns of upcoming daytime power cuts to municipality that includes town of Pofadder

Feb 04 2020 10:42
Eskom has warned that it will disconnect power to customers in the Northern Cape's Khâi-Ma Local Municipality next week due to a breach of payment conditions.

The municipality includes the town of Pofadder.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the power utility said it is planning to stop the provision of daytime power to the municipality from February 11. It said the municipality had not responded to a 14 days' warning notice sent in late January. 

It did not say what the municipalities owes. 

The proposed cuts would result in temporary scheduled disconnections between 6am and 8pm every day.

The notice comes as the debt-laden utility seeks to improve payment rates from municipalities and customers throughout the country to improve its precarious financial position.  

The municipality did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to its email address. 

- Compiled by Jan Cronje

eskom  |  pofadder
