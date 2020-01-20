 Eskom: No load shedding planned for Tuesday | Fin24
Eskom: No load shedding planned for Tuesday

19 minutes ago
Fin24
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid

Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Eskom says it does not expect to have to implement load shedding on Tuesday, as there is sufficient capacity to meet demand in electricity.

In a power alert issued on Monday evening, the struggling utility said the demand for electricity today was lower than forecast and enabled the state owned entity to go through Monday without utilising the open cycle gas turbines, which uses diesel to generate electricity.

The company said ''the system remains constrained with unplanned outages'' or breakdowns at 12 832 MW as of 17:00 this evening.

"We are monitoring the system closely and we will continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice."

* Compiled by Allison Jeftha

eskom  |  economy
