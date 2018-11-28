Eskom interim profit plunges 89% from year ago

Eskom’s first-half profit plunged 89% and the situation at the state-owned power utility is likely to worsen in the next six months, its chairperson Jabu Mabuza has said.

Profit plunged to R671m in the six months through September from R6.3bn a year earlier, while finance costs rose to R15.2bn from R11.9bn, Mabuza told a presentation in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The company’s debt burden is “impossibly high,” Mabuza said, even as it reported improved liquidity and announced that 73% of funding for 2018-19 is secured.

Acting Chief Financial Offer Calib Cassim was appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

