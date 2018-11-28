 Eskom interim profit plunges 89% from year ago | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Eskom interim profit plunges 89% from year ago

Nov 28 2018 11:42
Hilton Shone, Bloomberg
Electricity pylons


Related Articles

Parly committee adopts Eskom inquiry report, recommends top executives testify before Zondo

Power system remains 'tight and vulnerable' as protests add further strain, says Eskom

Eskom estimates 333 people likely to die every year from coal power station emissions

Eskom making strides in disciplinary, criminal cases as it moves to wipe out corruption

 

Eskom’s first-half profit plunged 89% and the situation at the state-owned power utility is likely to worsen in the next six months, its chairperson Jabu Mabuza has said.

Profit plunged to R671m in the six months through September from R6.3bn a year earlier, while finance costs rose to R15.2bn from R11.9bn, Mabuza told a presentation in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The company’s debt burden is “impossibly high,” Mabuza said, even as it reported improved liquidity and announced that 73% of funding for 2018-19 is secured.

Acting Chief Financial Offer Calib Cassim was appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

eskom  |  jabu mabuza  |  sa economy
NEXT ON FIN24X

Department of Energy to review how it costs basic fuel price

2018-11-28 11:11

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fresh challenge for Nugent commission as Lebelo throws down the gauntlet Mzansi's hottest selling skyf is illegal - survey Ramaphosa holds the aces in countdown to South African elections Our job's not to search for state capture, but we found signs things were wrong - AG's office Personal cost order will set bad precedent for public office, Public Protector tells ConCourt
From Bell Pottinger to street politics, here are 6 key quotes from Gordhan's testimony to Zondo Dis-Chem plans for festive season amid warning of 'intensifying' strike New Steinhoff CEO 'largely untainted by the stink' - author of Steinhoff book Momentum to pay out death benefit to widow of slain policy holder INFOGRAPHIC: Here's where you're most likely to find a job

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

Why do you think Tom Moyane want to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan at State Capture Inquiry?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...