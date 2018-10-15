 Eskom executive quits less than a year in post | Fin24
Eskom executive quits less than a year in post

58 minutes ago
Christina Pitt
Thava Govender,eskom

Thava Govender is group executive for transmission at Eskom. (Supplied)

Eskom’s group executive of generation Thava Govender, who worked for the power utility for 27 years, resigned and will vacate his office at the end of the month, Eskom announced on Monday.

Govender, who assumed the position in March this year, is also acting group executive of risk and sustainability.

The power utility’s chief executive Phakamani Hadebe thanked Govender for his efforts in helping to stabilise Eskom.

Govender held a string of positions in Eskom, such as being a member of the Eskom executive committee as well as various sub-committees, director of Eskom Enterprises and chairperson of the Council of the Eskom Academy of Learning.

His successor will be announced in due course.

eskom  |  thava govender
