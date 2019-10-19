 Corrected version of SA's energy blueprint published in govt gazette | Fin24
Corrected version of SA's energy blueprint published in govt gazette

59 minutes ago
Jan Cronje
Eskom has said that its coal supply problems are


The government has published a corrected version of its long-awaited master energy blueprint in the government gazette, saying it replaces the previous version which was "erroneously published".

But there is still no word on how the wrong version of the plan, years in the making, was gazetted.

The incorrect version of the Integrated Resource Plan was published on Friday morning, as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe was addressing journalists on the plan.  

The plan was approved for promulgation by Cabinet this week. It is the state's official blueprint for future energy generation, including things like projected electricity demand, cost estimates, and from what sources power will be generated, for the next decade.

Business Day first reported on the mistake. On Friday a spokesperson for the department of energy said she was not aware that the gazetted version was incorrect, but confirmed the version sent to journalists was correct. 

The correct version was subsequently gazetted later on Friday, with a note saying it replaced the previous version.

The key difference between the two versions of the plan appears to be in a paragraph describing plans for nuclear energy. 

The initial gazetted version of the IRP states that government will "immediately commence the nuclear build programme to the extent of 2500MW".

In the corrected later version, the word "immediately" is removed. The paragraph has been changed to government will "commence preparations for a nuclear build programme to the extent of 2500MW at a pace and scale that the country can afford".

gwede mantashe  |  load shedding
