NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 
In partnership with
Loading...

Business welcomes govt’s 'commitment' to restore confidence with new Eskom board

Jan 20 2018 21:50


Related Articles

Businessman Jabu Mabuza to chair Eskom, Koko and Singh to be removed immediately

More than 200 senior Eskom managers give Ramaphosa deadline to act

As Nene awaits news on Eskom top job, DA vows Khoza won't go scot-free

Eskom chair quits 'in the interest of the country'

 

Cape Town – Business leaders have welcomed the appointment of Eskom’s new board as a sign that there is political will to restore confidence in state-owned enterprises.

Government announced on Saturday that Telkom chairperson Jabu Mabuza will chair Eskom’s board as part of a host of measures to “stabilise management” at the power utility, Fin24 reported.

It also recommended that former Land Bank CEO and Absa Capital executive Phakamani Hadebe be appointed as Eskom’s acting group CEO, with immediate effect.

"This is a clear display of commitment by government to the transformation of our state-owned corporations," said Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Bonang Mohale.

He said the composition of the board brought a mix of diverse but specialist skills that were needed to quickly restore stability to Eskom’s operations and finances.

It also showed what was possible "when there is political will".

Mohale said Mabuza brought with him "unimpeachable integrity – a trait that is so badly needed right now in our country".

Business Unity SA (BUSA) CEO Tanya Cohen said the announcement was a significant step by government to "finally" rid Eskom of escalating maladministration and corruption.

'Complex challenges'

Mabuza’s office released some of his comments and/or reaction on his appointment, cautioning it should not be construed as an official statement.

He said he was honoured to heed the call to work together to reform South Africa’s economy through a display of ethical and inspirational leadership. 

"The stabilisation of Eskom is of critical importance but is not a task that should be taken lightly. However, I believe that with the right people and support structures in place, we will find credible solutions to the complex challenges that need to be addressed to achieve sustained financial stability at Eskom, and by extension, alleviate the swelling debt burden on the fiscus."

The new board had yet to convene and charter a way forward, and Mabuza said it should be given the space to do so.

"That said, I believe that part of any credible solution to stabilise Eskom centres around transparent and effective governance starting with the Board, supported by a competent and strong management team to formulate and execute on a strategy that supports the Board's mandate."

With the right governance structures, the priority would be to restore the credibility and integrity of the utility with financial markets.

* Sign up to Fin24's top news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO FIN24 NEWSLETTER

Follow Fin24 on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

blsa  |  busa  |  eskom  |  state owned enterprises  |  eskom board

NEXT ON FIN24X

Guptas challenge IDC’s lawyers in R287.5m case

25 minutes ago

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom chair quits 'in the interest of the country' As Nene awaits news on Eskom top job, DA vows Khoza won't go scot-free Businessman Jabu Mabuza to chair Eskom, Koko and Singh to be removed immediately More than 200 senior Eskom managers give Ramaphosa deadline to act Steinhoff sells private jet to US broker as cash runs low
Exclusive: We did the right thing with Steinhoff - Deloitte World, we need you - Mnangagwa's message to Davos Gigaba: H&M violence undermines investment in SA Rand continues 2018 rally, as Kganyago sounds note of caution BOOK REVIEW: Nike founder's tale proves the power of passion

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: STEINHOFF

Steinhoff International, once the darling of fund managers, risks falling out of the JSE top 100.
 
Related links:
Get the latest with

Fin24 Tech

SA could see a new cryptocurrency trading app soon

2018-01-19 19:53

South Africa could soon see a new cryptocurrency app to be launched by the deVere Group, amid “soaring global demand” and in defiance of financial traditionalists.

More
Tech Home| Multimedia| News

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

If SARB keeps interest rates the same this afternoon, how will this affect your personal finances?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...