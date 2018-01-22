NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
Loading...

Embattled Eskom CFO Anoj Singh resigns 'with immediate effect'

Jan 22 2018 21:54
Austil Mathebula and Lameez Omarjee
Eskom CFO Anoj Singh. (Pic: Gallo Images)

Anoj Singh (File, Gallo Images)

Related Articles

#EskomInquiry resumes, suspended CFO Anoj Singh to testify

#EskomInquiry hits out at Singh for 'undermining' Parliament

The McKinsey Dossier, Part 4 – Bending over backwards for Trillian

Brown instructs Eskom to start legal action against McKinsey, Trillian, Koko and Singh

#GuptaLeaks: How Anoj Singh sang for his supper

OUTA lays charges against suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh

 

Cape Town - Eskom has announced the resignation of its suspended chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh on Monday evening.

In a statement, the power utility said its newly appointed board has accepted Singh’s resignation.

"Eskom has today received, through Mr Anoj Singh’s attorneys, a formal letter of resignation by Mr Singh from his position as the Chief Financial Officer, in line with the terms of his employment contract.

"The board of Eskom, through the Chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys. Mr Singh’s resignation is with immediate effect."

Singh was suspended by the power utility in September 2017, after being placed on special leave at the end of July, Fin24 reported. This came following allegations that he was involved in irregularly awarding contracts to Gupta-linked businesses, and also received gifts and trips from the controversial family.

His resignation comes a day before he is expected to testify in the Eskom inquiry. Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed to Fin24 that Singh would still testify at the inquiry on Tuesday.

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is investigating mismanagement of state funds at the power utility. The inquiry was adjourned in the first week of December 2017, when Singh was initially supposed to testify.

Singh, however, failed to submit his documents on time, and was criticised by the committee’s chair, Daphne Rantho, for undermining Parliament. According to Rantho, Singh, who had six-months to prepare his documents, submitted a 400-page bundle to the committee at 23:00 the night before he was supposed to appear. 

Read more here: #EskomInquiry resumes, suspended CFO Anoj Singh to testify

* SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE UPDATE: Get Fin24's top morning business news and opinions in your inbox.
eskom  |  anoj singh  |  state owned enterprises

NEXT ON FIN24X

IMF: World economy to grow, little expected for SA

2018-01-22 20:02

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zuma's time running out as Ramaphosa wields power Meet the new Eskom board Rand flirts with R12/$ on new Eskom board, Zuma exit talk Lesotho mine scores again with 149 carat diamond find Steinhoff wants to sell 29.5 million PSG shares to boost cash reserves
Banks' bond war to benefit home buyers Exclusive: We did the right thing with Steinhoff - Deloitte World, we need you - Mnangagwa's message to Davos Gigaba: H&M violence undermines investment in SA Rand continues 2018 rally, as Kganyago sounds note of caution

Company Snapshot

We're talking about: STEINHOFF

Steinhoff International, once the darling of fund managers, risks falling out of the JSE top 100.
 
Related links:

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

If SARB keeps interest rates the same this afternoon, how will this affect your personal finances?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

RSS Feeds News delivered really simply.

Calculators Easy-to-use personal finance tools.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...