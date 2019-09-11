 Zimbabwe establishes monetary policy committee in stability bid | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Ferial Haffajee

    Five reasons Moody’s is unlikely to downgrade SA to junk - and why it still could.

  • Xenophobia

    No country can prosper on its own, says Massmart chair Kuseni Dlamini.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Zimbabwe establishes monetary policy committee in stability bid

13 minutes ago
Ray Ndlovu and Antony Sguazzin
Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube, gesture

Finance Minister of Zimbabwe Mthuli Ncube, gestures during an interview with AFP at the World Economic Forum annual meeting, on January 22, 2019, in Davos, eastern Switzerland. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Related Articles

Zimbabwe holds diamond auction for 316 000 carats

Edgars in Zimbabwe sold to investor from Mauritius

Climate change behind Zim's power problems – Energy Minister

 

Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has established a Monetary Policy Committee in his latest attempt to stabilise an economy in freefall.

The former economics professor, appointed last year to get the economy out of a two-decade rut, named a nine-member panel consisting of academics, bankers and the governor and two deputy governors of the nation’s central bank.

The committee, first mooted in March, is a step toward setting a benchmark interest rate and introducing inflation targeting as Zimbabwe’s newly introduced currency plunges and consumer prices surge.

Ncube reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar, which the country had abandoned in 2009, and banned the use of foreign currency in June. The unit, a precursor of which was tied to the U.S. dollar at parity in February, is now trading at 11.99 to the dollar.

While Ncube has suspended the release of annual inflation statistics until February, economists estimate that the rate is between 230% and 570%. The nation’s 400 000 civil servants are demanding increased pay after the devaluation decimated their spending power.

Mandate Unclear

The introduction of the MPC will help provide oversight of the central bank, though its mandate remains unclear, said Lloyd Mlotshwa, head of equities at brokerage IH Securities in Harare, the capital.

“Until their terms of reference are clarified, it’s difficult to gauge how effective the monetary policy committee will be,” he said. “For example, if there is a vote on interest rates, does each member have one vote?”

The MPC members include Kumbirai Katsande, a former managing director of Nestle SA’s Zimbabwean unit, and Douglas Munatsi, the former chief executive officer of ABC Holdings, which owns lender BancABC. Also included are Eddie Cross, a former opposition politician, and Ashok Chakravarti, an economics professor at the University of Zimbabwe.

Ncube also named an 11-member board to the central bank, after the tenure of the previous directorate expired in May.

Those appointed include Caleb Fundanga, the former governor of the Bank of Zambia, Kumbirai Katsande, ex-managing director of Nestle Zimbabwe, and Jerry Parwada, a finance professor at Edith Cowan University in Australia, according to a statement emailed by the Treasury on Wednesday.

The board will be chaired by John Mangudya, the central bank governor. He will be deputized by Katsande.

zimbabwe
NEXT ON FIN24X

Trump tweets Fed 'boneheads' should cut rates 'down to zero or less’

2019-09-11 14:26

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Naspers sets R1.5 trillion value for its new company, Prosus Prosus: New Naspers internet company starts with a bang in Amsterdam Prescribed assets are an apartheid-era policy that's blatant theft of pensions - MPs EXPLAINER: Naspers is listing Europe's biggest consumer internet firm today MPs seethe as no-one pays for municipality's VBS mess
OPINION | Standard Bank CEO: SA stands ashamed Plant maintenance can trigger load shedding, Eskom warns Nigeria withdraws from the WEF Solly Moeng: After the WEF on Africa, what comes next? Capitec CEO to Ramaphosa: All 28 ministers must give you a growth plan

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your view on deep sea mining?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...