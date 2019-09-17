 Zambia may double electricity prices as drought slashes supply | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Renewables

    The govt is assessing a R160bn plan to establish the world’s largest green-energy financing initiative.

  • Biggest Jump

    Oil prices have spiked after drone attacks in Saudi Arabia disrupted global supply.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Zambia may double electricity prices as drought slashes supply

59 minutes ago
Taonga Clifford Mitimingi


Related Articles

WATCH: Pick n Pay store stormed in Zambia

Zambia President fires Finance Minister, replaces her with deputy governor

GE wins bid to build $4 billion Zambia-Zimbabwe hydro plant

Zambia on the hunt for SA investors

 

Zambia, Africa’s second-biggest copper producer, may double power tariffs as the government seeks more costly imports to offset a shortfall from its drought-stricken hydropower dams.

The southern African nation has an electricity deficit of more than 700 megawatts, about a quarter of total capacity, and wants to buy 300 megawatts from South Africa, Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa told reporters in Lusaka, the capital.

"I think it will be maybe double the amount, because we are paying half the amount that we are supposed to pay for electricity in Zambia," Nkhuwa said when asked about the price increase. Zesco the state-owned utility, is still determining the proposed new tariffs for consideration by the cabinet, and a final announcement will be made "soon".

The increase will fuel inflation, which in August rose for a fifth straight month to the highest level since 2016. A fall in farm output, which is also due to the worst drought in almost four decades in parts of the country, has already stoked consumer prices. And the spike in oil prices after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil plant will prompt a fuel price increase in Zambia, Nkhuwa said.

Zesco in March asked the energy regulator to more than triple tariffs, but the government rejected this. The last increase was 75% in 2017.

zambia  |  africa economy  |  drought  |  electricity
NEXT ON FIN24X

'Make history': SA Mint wants your designs for a new R2 coin

2019-09-17 11:11

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Is the trust dead? Tax laws to be tightened next year following Nugent findings, Parly hears SA petrol price still expected to decrease in October - AA SABC bleeds billions in 'exorbitant' sports broadcast rights - CEO Lives of SABC execs 'at risk' as they try to clean up rot, says chair
Govt considering R160 billion green-energy initiative SA was on track for a petrol price cut – then kamikaze drones struck Saudi oil plants OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy to wipe out 2 000 lawsuits Govt revives plan to take free stake in energy projects Elephant hunts start in Botswana with cautious pricing approach

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What's your view on deep sea mining?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...