Ghana's economy is now a quarter bigger after data overhaul

Ghana’s economy is
almost a quarter bigger than previously estimated after the West African
nation’s statistical agency changed its base for measuring gross
domestic product (GDP).
The country’s GDP at current prices measured 257 billion cedis ($52.5bn) in 2017, Baah Wadieh, acting government statistician at the
Ghana Statistical Services, told reporters Friday in the capital, Accra.
That’s 25% bigger than the previous estimate of 206 billion
cedis.
The statistical agency changed its base year to 2013 from 2006 and
included new data sources to better reflect the structure of the
economy. It remeasured the gross domestic product for every year from
2013 and lowered 2017 output growth to 8.1% from 8.5%.
Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania revised all their GDP data in 2014,
resulting in increases of 25% to 75% in the size of those
economies. Senegal’s
remeasurement this year showed the economy was almost a third bigger.