5 questions: BMF President on why business needs transformation and more black professionals

Founder of rental deposit company Deposit4U Andile Nomalala was elected as one of the youngest presidents in recent Black Management Forum history in October.

At age 35, he has a BComm degree from the University of the Western Cape and an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

Nomalala rose through the ranks of the BMF, having joined the student chapter in 2002 and established the young professionals forum. He also chaired the BMF chapter in the Western Cape until being elected president.

Fin24 sat down with him to discuss his plans for the organisation and transformation of the business environment.

Fin24: Are you stepping into big shoes with the likes of (Former Sasol executive) Bonang Mohale and (SAA deputy chairperson) Nolitha Fakude previously in your position?

Andile Nomalala (AM): I’m coming into the fray when the discourse has been mired by state capture and political scandals, even though the message for transformation is still really important and crucial. It’s quite a daunting situation. Black professionals aren’t as organised and influential as they used to be. The environment in the last ten years has been difficult. Terminologies such as ‘clever black’ made it difficult for any black thought leadership to survive. Mediocrity and sub-standard behaviour were the order of the day.

What does the BMF need to do to maintain relevance?

AM: We need to promote good governance and back excellence. The BMF should have been vehemently opposed to comments coming from SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng saying people don’t need to go to school. We are living in a toxic society that wants to pin things on a black and white situation. BMF must be held accountable as an organisation that claims to represent black excellence. We should be harder on ourselves, we cannot afford for one cent to be wasted while people are eating grass.

Data from the Department of Labour shows the number of black senior executives has fallen in the last ten years. How will you address BEE and transformation?

AM: Africa is a law-abiding society. If we find the rules inadequate, we must change them, but they haven’t been thoroughly implemented yet to determine that. The BMF will set up a litigation fund and go through all the relevant laws pertaining to transformation and redress.

If we find any loopholes that allow for non-compliance and fronting, we will lobby politicians to change the laws. If the political will isn’t there, we will go to court. Redress and transformation find expression in the Constitution.

Are there any other strategies you believe should be implemented to speed up transformation?

AM: We could also give higher tax rates to companies that aren’t BEE compliant. Shareholders should feel the pain. Executives who don’t achieve transformation should not be awarded bonuses.

We will also tackle companies who make external executive appointments and overlook internal black talent. At the moment, the law allows this. This must be changed.

Transformation means diversity, which leads to greater innovation, giving companies the competitive advantage.

Controversial former media boss Mzwanele Manyi was president of the BMF between 2006 and 2012. What is the organisation’s stance on his links to the Guptas and accusations against him at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture by acting CEO of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Phumla Williams?

You can’t fault Manyi’s first term as BMF president. He fought many successful transformation battles. I advised him to testify at the Zondo Commission and he said he’d already planned to go [and] clear his name. He’s still following due process. However, we can’t be seen to be promoting good governance and in the same breath be defending him.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

