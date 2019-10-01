 Liberty Two Degrees says it is not exposed to Forever 21 bankruptcy fallout | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Famine & Fuel Shocks

    Hope that conditions can improve in Zimbabwe is fading fast, writes Crecey Kuyedzwa.

  • Newsletter

    In his first newsletter to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa stresses need for a growth plan.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Liberty Two Degrees says it is not exposed to Forever 21 bankruptcy fallout

Oct 01 2019 17:04
Compiled by Khulekani Magubane
Vienna, Austria - September 4, 2011: Shopper walks

Forever 21

Related Articles

Retail apocalypse: Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

Sandton City does brisk business, but trade down at Eastgate

Reinventing the retail property space

 

Liberty's property portfolio holder Liberty Two Degrees [JSE:L2D] says its single Forever 21 store in Nelson Mandela Square, Johannesburg, is still open and trading. 

Forever 21, an American fashion retail giant, announced on Monday it had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US due to intense competition and steep rental costs.

In an update to shareholders on Tuesday, Liberty Two Degrees said it was aware of news of the bankruptcy. 

"Forever 21 in Nelson Mandela Square is managed by a franchisee and we are currently engaging with this party to ascertain the impact of the global closure of stores. The store is currently open and trading as normal," it said. 

Liberty Two Degrees said its exposure to Forever 21 was limited to the single store, which represents 0.27% of its total portfolio’s gross leasable area and 0.40% of total portfolio gross rental.

NEXT ON FIN24X

Gupta associate abandons court bid against Transnet pension fund

2019-10-01 13:10

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
German billionaire’s company abandons Murray & Roberts takeover Classic FM goes into business rescue Mboweni issues stark warning to ANC NEC, sticks to plan to sell state-owned companies Gupta associate abandons court bid against Transnet pension fund Engen to list on the JSE next year - sources
Banks still net job creators says industry body as strike looms How Brexit has already cost London’s financial hub billions A boss at Burger King SA’s owner got a R6m payout – for changing positions They're drivers for 'Africa's Amazon' – and it's a rough day at the office Manuel flub may have wrecked a backstage deal with Moyo - source

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

What do you think about private healthcare in SA?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...