PICS: Gorgeous George to open in Cape Town

Jan 26 2019 14:30
hotel

Gorgeous George hotel (Supplied)

Gorgeous George, a new hotel on St George's Mall in the Cape Town central business district, will officially open in March.

Created out of two restored heritage buildings, it is the first hotel in Cape Town to join the Design Hotels stable, a worldwide collection of privately owned and operated hotels.
 
Originally built by the United Building Society, the hotel's entrance is Art Deco, while the conjoined building boasts traits of the New Edwardian style of the 1940s.

The uniting design embraces each building's architectural features, while at the same time allowing for different moods, depending on the viewer's perspective. For instance, one façade has window frames of steel while another has the original oak. Concrete and steel structures are incorporated throughout the hotel.
 
The biggest challenge in "marrying" the two buildings was their different heights, and the solution gave rise to the tower that hosts the rooftop pool. It allowed for the bar and restaurant to be on the same level as the pool.

There's also a first floor eventing space that can accommodate up to 150 people seated banquet style.

Studio room:

hotel

(Source: Supplied)

International award-winning interior designer Tristan du Plessis was responsible for the hotel's interior. Each of the 32 rooms expresses South African contemporary style, interlaced with a vintage edge.
 
The foyer is home to a mural created by Cape Town artist Lucie De Moyencourt. It is made of 1 800 hand painted tiles depicting a map of Cape Town.

Sitting area:

hotel,cape town,gorgeous george
 

Design Hotels was established in Germany in 1993 and spans the globe in over 50 countries. Member hotels reflect innovative design and architecture, with a strong cultural rooting in hospitality.

Hotel terrace:

hotel

(Source: Supplied)

hotels  |  travel and leisure  |  hospitality  |  tourism
