 Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology | Fin24
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

  • Priced out

    Apple may have priced itself out of the shrinking Chinese smartphone market.

  • Seeds of potential

    Can SA's stagnating sorghum industry be revived? asks Wandile Sihlobo.

  • Fin24’s newsletter

    Sign up to receive Fin24's top news in your inbox every morning.

Loading...

Heathrow, Gatwick investing in anti-drone technology

Jan 05 2019 14:50
AFP
Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport (File, AFP)

Related Articles

London Gatwick airport reopens after drone chaos

5 questions: Acting Acsa CEO on transformation, governance and key business challenges

The Sunday Read: Why acting CEO says ACSA is on the up despite falling revenue

Airports face capacity crunch as demand for air travel set to double

 

London - Britain's two biggest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, are investing in anti-drone technology following severe disruption at Gatwick caused by drone sightings in the run-up to Christmas, spokesmen said on Friday.

The British army was deployed to London Gatwick on December 20 after the airport grounded all flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded over some of the busiest days of the year.

"We have invested several million pounds (dollars, euros) in providing ourselves with the equipment and the technology that the armed forces deployed over Christmas," a Gatwick Airport spokesman told AFP.

He said investment was made "in the days immediately after" the disruption but declined to give details, saying only that it had "equivalent capabilities" to the technology used by the military.

A spokesman for London Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, also said they would be investing in anti-drone technology.

"The safety of our passengers and colleagues remains our top priority. Working closely with relevant authorities including the Met Police, we are constantly looking at the best technologies that help remove the threat of drones," he said.

Two people, a middle-aged couple who lived near Gatwick, were arrested over the suspected "criminal use of drones" but later released without charge.

The police were criticised for their handling of the incident after a detective admitted it was a "possibility" that no drones had actually been in the area - despite the discovery of a damaged device near the airport perimeter.

heathrow airport  |  gatwick  |  britain  |  airplanes  |  passengers  |  drones
NEXT ON FIN24X

Apple priced itself out of shrinking Chinese smartphone market

2019-01-04 06:45

 
 
 
 
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eskom is said to extend job cuts beyond top tier of management World's most-prized fish sold for R43 million at Tokyo auction Huawei raps staff for sending New Year tweet via iPhone UPDATE: Volatile first week for rand, breaches R14/$ mark Rand extends gains against dollar, JSE positive
Eskom says coal stocks have improved, but load shedding risk remains Wandile Sihlobo: Can SA’s stagnating sorghum industry be revived? WATCH: Apple's bombshell raises questions over tech giant's future Ministers owe hundreds of months of back rent for residences 12 dawn raids cost Competition Commission R57m in payments to service providers

Company Snapshot

Money Clinic

Money Clinic
Do you have a question about your finances? We'll get an expert opinion.
Click here...

Voting Booth

How are you budgeting for the festive season?

Previous results · Suggest a vote

Services

Money Clinic Get your financial questions answered.

Press Code We subscribe to the Press Code.

Newsletters You choose what you want.

Contact us Lost? Confused? Problems? Let us help you.

RSS feeds  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Advertise on Fin24  |  Press Code  |  About us  |  Contact us
Loading...